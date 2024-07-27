Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/27/2024 – 10:32

The morning of this Saturday, the 27th, began with pushing and shoving, arguments, barricades of chairs and exchanges of barbs between PSDB members at the municipal convention of the PSDB-Cidadania federation, which aims to officially nominate presenter José Luiz Datena in the race for Mayor of São Paulo. Party members were barred from the door of the Legislative Assembly, where the event is taking place.

The party is marked by internal disagreements within the party involving a group in favor of the reelection of current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). The guidance given to opponents of the presenter is that they can only enter after 10 am, but other members are not being prevented from entering. Part of the group invaded the building, but a new barrier was set up inside. The Military Police were called in to reinforce the blockade.

As soon as he arrived at the location, Datena called the protesters against his candidacy a “bunch of Nunes sellouts.” And he made accusations: “I have no doubt that there are people infiltrated by the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital) here breaking windows.”

The group, led by former PSDB municipal president Fernando Alfredo, advocates that the PSDB support the reelection of mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). “If they lay a hand on me, things will get tough,” Fernando Alfredo, former president of the PSDB municipal office in São Paulo, told Estadão. He launched his own candidacy last Thursday, the 25th, to increase the internal conflict within the party and try to nullify Datena’s candidacy, and was barred from entering the party’s convention. “We get here and there’s already this barrier preventing activists from entering,” he adds. “We’re here to represent the activists who don’t agree with Datena’s candidacy.”

“We are organizing ourselves to have our own candidacy. Our candidate is aligned with the PSDB program. We do not agree with the demonstration,” said one of the party’s municipal executives during the confusion at the entrance to Alesp. Then, Fernando picked up one of Datena’s campaign stickers, threw it on the ground and stepped on it. “Datena here,” he said.