Cuba’s dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel will be received this Tuesday (20) by Pope Francis at the Vatican. He will also meet with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, as part of his visit to Europe which takes place between the 20th and 24th of June.

Vatican sources confirmed this Monday (19) that the pope’s meeting with Díaz-Canel will take place tomorrow and will be strictly private and unofficial, something that is not common. This will be the first time that the pontiff has met with the Cuban dictator since taking over as leader of the island.

After this meeting with Díaz-Canel, the Vatican has already confirmed that the pope will receive the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (21). The meetings take place a few days after Francisco was discharged after spending nine days in the hospital due to an operation on an abdominal hernia.

As informed by the Italian presidency to EFE, after being received at the Vatican, the Cuban dictator will have a meeting with Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace.

Subsequently, Díaz-Canel will travel to the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), where he will meet with the director general of the organization, Qu Dongyu. Information about the meeting was confirmed to EFE by FAO sources.

The leader of the Cuban regime, who will arrive in Rome on Monday night, will participate as president on Wednesday in Paris at the meeting of the Group of 77 (a group of underdeveloped and developing countries). At the summit, representatives of member countries will be discussing a new Global Financial Pact, according to information released by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Díaz-Canel also announced on his social networks that he intends to make a stop in Serbia.

“It will certainly be intense days in which we will work to continue promoting and diversifying our ties in pursuit of Cuba’s development,” wrote the Cuban diatator on Twitter.

The official Cuban delegation will also comprise the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, and another group of deputy ministers. For his meeting at the Vatican, Díaz-Canel will also be accompanied by his wife, Lis Cuesta Peraza.

According to some media, in the Vatican, Díaz-Canel will also meet with the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, with whom bilateral matters tend to be treated with greater attention, and will discuss mediation for the release of some political prisoners.

Miguel Díaz-Canel is the third Cuban dictator since the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in 1959 to be received at the Vatican since Fidel Castro met with three popes: John Paul II, Benedict XVI and also Francis.

For his part, Raúl Castro, Fidel’s brother, met Pope Francis three times, first in the Vatican (May 2015) and then twice in the Cuban capital (September 2015 and February 2016).