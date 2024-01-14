She goes into the sea to swim with her daughter, but a shark attacks them, 26-year-old mother dies after saving her little girl

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred several days ago in Mexico. Unfortunately, a young woman got the worst of it 26 year old motherwho lost a leg after a shark attack, which ultimately left her no escape.

The attempts of the health workers who intervened on site were of no avail. For the woman they had no choice but to note the deathgiven the large amount of blood he lost after theleg amputation.

The video of this episode began circulating on the social and many have realized that the mother did everything possible to save life of his 5-year-old daughter, before losing his life.

He was called Maria Fernanda Martinez Jimenez. That day she and her daughter went to the seaside area of ​​Melache, in the state of Jalisco, which is located in the city of Mexico.

After entering the water, they stood playing in an area located approximately 25 meters from the shore. It was supposed to be a day full of fun for them relaxation and fun.

When suddenly, a shark has them attack. The woman tried to escape, but her attempts were found to be vain. That's because she has them amputated a leg.

The death of the 26 year old mother after the shark attack

The woman managed to bring to safety his little girl, bringing her to shore, despite what had just happened to her. In the meantime, those present soon asked for the intervention of the healthcare.

The latter soon intervened on the spot, but they couldn't do anything for Maria Fernanda other than verify her condition death. Too serious for her wound reported after the attack.

After the serious episode, the local authorities quickly closed the building seaside area. They later found out it was one bull shark and who attacked them, perhaps because she had found a dinghy and therefore a dark area, perfect for giving birth.