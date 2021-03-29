Godzilla vs. Kong It premiered on March 24 worldwide, but its release in the United States is still pending. That will happen on the 31st of the current month.

As such, it is the fourth film of the MonsterVerse, which was originally scheduled to premiere last year. But because of the coronavirus it was delayed over and over again. The fact is that time ran its course with this film, and the King of monsters he did not waste it.

A pre-Godzilla vs. Kong

So before facing Kong This colossus had to fight with another of great size and power. That is what is revealed in Godzilla dominion.

It is a graphic novel that is a prequel to the current film, but takes place after the previous one, King of the monsters.

This is how a new kaiju, which dares to challenge him, and which has a serpentine shape. It also has a huge jaw and sparkling eyes.

It goes for everything: Godzilla vs. Kong would be the highest grossing premiere of the pandemic

From what can be seen in the image that we share, this monster is better adapted to aquatic life than itself Godzilla. All thanks to its large fins, and it looks like it will be a great rival.

But it doesn’t appear to be either kaiju, or titans, as they say in the MonsterVerse, previously announced. That’s based on their appearance. Those already confirmed for this work are Scylla and Na Kika. The first comes from King of the monsters.

The name of this new titan is unknown

It is similar to a species of spider, but has characteristics similar to a crustacean and cephalopod. The other, Na Kika, it’s supposed to be more like an octopus. None of them remember this new creature.

The author of this work is Greg keyes, and is published by Legendary Comics. According to plan, it will premiere on April 6 of this year. Perhaps the ideal thing would have been that it came out before the movie, but anyway.

This novel will expand what is seen in the film by Godzilla vs. Kong. Those who have already seen this film will surely know if something more can be expected from the MonsterVerse.

So far this initiative from Legendary Pictures it has been very helpful. Although your agreement with TOHO It only covers this fourth movie, there is a possibility that it can be expanded. It all depends on how this production does at the box office.

Source.



