The 12th season of the TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has started from today. Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with this show for the last 20 years and the audience also likes Big B very much. The way Big B associates himself with all the contestants who come to this show, hardly anyone can host him. Perhaps this is the reason why the audience admires both KBC and Amitabh Bachchan with immense love.

According to sources, Amitabh Bachchan had a loan of Rs 90 crore before becoming a part of this show. Then this show came into Big B’s life like an angel and everything changed. The show played an important role to get Amitabh out of debt. According to media reports, in an interview, Amitabh Bachchan while talking about ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ said that ‘I got this show at a time when I needed it very much. Financially, professionally the show acted like a catalyst. Trust me, this show helped me a lot in paying the creditors. According to sources, for the first season of ‘KBC’, Amitabh Bachchan received a fee of around 15 crores for 85 episodes.

However, when Amitabh got the offer of ‘KBC’, his family and he himself were not in favor of working on the small screen. To celebrate Amitabh, the makers of ‘KBC’ took him to the set of its original version ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ in London. Big B liked him a lot, but he put a condition in front of the makers that the Hindi version of this show should be made in the same way only then he will host it.

According to sources, Amitabh started his company ABCL in the year 1995. But it was less in profits and more in losses. Under the banner of this company, many films like ‘Mortuary’ were made and all of them flopped and the company kept going into losses. The company had become so much in debt that in the year 1999, it came to light that Amitabh did not have enough money to pay salary to the staff.

According to sources, in order to emerge from that situation, Big B had mortgaged his bungalow ‘Pratee’. Amitabh told in one of his interviews that- ‘I could not sleep, it seemed that the sword is hanging on my head. One morning I went to Yash Chopra ji and said that I have gone bankrupt. I have my house and a small property left in Delhi. Hearing my words, Yash ji gave me a role in ‘Mohabbatein’. Then by doing many ad films, films and TV shows, I was able to pay my 90 crore rupees loan.