A debt of 80,000 euros is the motive that is allegedly behind the brutal murder of a man on the terrace of a bar in the Murcian district of Puente Tocinos on February 26, 2019. Its alleged author, Rafik S., will sit in the bench of the Provincial Court from April 12 accused of beheading his friend, because he refused to return that sum.

The Prosecutor’s Office claims up to 20 years in prison for this man, a Russian national, who at no time tried to flee. “Call the police, I’m not going to leave,” he allegedly snapped at the owner of the premises after committing the crime. “This one is not going to ruin anyone else.”

He is expected to be accompanied on the bench by his brother, the Armenian Arytom S., whom the Public Ministry considers his accomplice. He claims for himself an eight-year prison sentence. In case of being convicted, both must also compensate the family of the deceased with 190,000 euros.

The events that will be tried took place around 1:15 p.m. on February 26, 2019 in a bar in Puente Tocinos. As the prosecutor explains in his brief of provisional conclusions, Rafik had previously contacted his brother to transfer him from the Albacete town of Almansa to Murcia to see the victim, who was his friend and had owed him 80,000 euros for two years. As Rafik could not get him to pay, he managed to contact him through another person. The Public Ministry maintains that he had already decided that he would end his life if he did not return the money and that, for this plan, he had the help of his brother.

“Call the police”



Once at the place, the three friends ordered a drink and took it to the window to have it standing up. There, after talking about the payment of the debt and given that the victim was not going to pay it, Arytom was absent, according to the prosecutor. Rafik then took the opportunity to, surprisingly, remove a knife with a 24-centimeter blade with which he allegedly severed his friend’s jugular.

The victim entered the premises asking for help and the owner gave him paper to cover the wound, collapsed and died seconds later. Instead of fleeing, Rafik asked the owner of the bar to call the police because he planned to turn himself in. Then he cleaned the knife and sat down to wait.