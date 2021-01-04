Another violation of the commitments in the nuclear deal: According to its own information, Iran has started enriching uranium to up to 20 percent.

TEHERAN / VIENNA ap / dpa / taz | Shortly before Joe Biden took office as US President, Iran began enriching uranium in up to 20 percent fissile material. President Hassan Ruhani had instructed the Fordo nuclear facility to take this step, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday, according to the state news agency Irna.

This is a further and more severe violation of the Vienna nuclear agreement of 2015. In it, Iran promised to forego higher uranium enrichment and to take further steps to make it impossible for the country to build atomic bombs. In return, economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic were lifted. However, under Donald Trump, the US got out of the contract in 2018 and reinstated severe sanctions.

In principle, the Iranian government has confirmed that it will adhere to the agreement. However, it insists that all original contracting parties – including the US – keep the promises made. Tehran is hoping for the lifting of US economic sanctions that plunged the country into the worst economic crisis in recent history.

Already at the weekend Tehran had informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna about a new Iranian atomic law, which among other things provides for an increase in uranium enrichment to 20 percent.

“In a letter we informed the IAEA that we would have to change the uranium gas capsules and that the IAEA inspectors should unseal them,” said Vice President and Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, after local media reports on Saturday. The Vienna-based IAEA confirmed receipt of the letter, dated December 31.

Struggle for nuclear deals within Iran too

The nuclear law was passed by hardliners and government opponents in the Iranian parliament at the end of November. According to this, the AEOI will, among other things, produce and store 120 kilograms of 20 percent uranium per year. The law clearly violates the Vienna nuclear agreement.

Politically particularly delicate is Iran’s withdrawal from the IAEA Additional Protocol, which would restrict or even forbid UN inspectors’ access to Iranian nuclear facilities.

“We have to implement the new atomic law, we can do that too, but the president (Hassan Ruhani) must also order this beforehand,” said the atomic chief, without going directly into uranium enrichment. Salehi criticized the law in December as technically unrealistic, as there is currently no budget available for its implementation.

President Ruhani believes the law is politically unwise. In his opinion, the law would jeopardize diplomatic efforts to rescue the Vienna nuclear deal after future American President Joe Biden took office, who will be sworn in on January 20 and does not rule out a re-entry of the USA.

Is Biden ready to invest?

The director of the peace research institute Sipri sees the future of the nuclear deal with Iran with skepticism, even among Biden. Even if the Democrat pursues other strategic priorities than Trump and abandons his political style: “A successful resumption of the agreement could cost more political capital than Joe Biden is willing to invest,” said Dan Smith New Osnabrück newspaper. It is similar in Iran: “There, too, the mood has shifted because the agreement did not keep what was promised.”

As a result of the deal, Iran was neither fully tied back to world trade, nor did large numbers of international investors dare to enter the country. “From the point of view of the Iranian leadership, a very special offer would be required from the USA in order to feel fully committed to the agreement again,” said Smith. “I don’t see what Biden could put on the table without Iran voluntarily granting an improbable leap of faith.”