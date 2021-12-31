Going back in time and shedding light on the history of the most prestigious African championship for teams, we discover how the beginning of the steps of its founding and even the establishment of 32 copies of it so far.

the beginning

In 1957, the Confederation of African Football was established, following a proposal by the then-President of the Sudanese Football Association, Abdel Halim Mohamed, during the third FIFA conference in Lisbon. Four countries participated in the founding of CAF: Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Egyptian Abdel Aziz Abdullah Salem assumed the presidency of the African Union, to be the first president of the Confederation in its history, and the establishment of a continental championship for the teams was a top priority for the “Kef” during this period.

The African Cup of Nations was held in Sudan for the first time in 1957 under the name “Abdulaziz Abdullah Salem Cup” with the participation of four teams: Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia and South Africa.

But South Africa was excluded from the tournament due to the policy of racial segregation between whites and blacks within the country.

Ethiopia advanced to the final immediately, after excluding South Africa, and the Egyptian team managed to defeat its Sudanese counterpart, with two goals to one.

In the final match, Egypt won 4-0 over Ethiopia, scored entirely by Mohamed Diab Al-Attar, to be the first scorer of the African Championship in its history with five goals, and the first star decorated the shirt of the Pharaohs team.

Two years later, Egypt hosted the second African Nations Cup in Cairo with the participation of the same three teams, and the tournament was held in a single group system, and the Pharaohs team succeeded in winning the title for the second time in a row led by the duo Mahmoud El-Gohary and Mimi El-Sherbiny, and El-Gohary won the top scorer title for this edition of the tournament with a score Three goals.

In 1962, the third edition of the tournament was held in Ethiopia, and nine countries decided to enter the competition, including the defending champion Egypt, and because of the lack of qualifiers, the finals were limited to four teams: Uganda, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Egypt.

In the semi-finals, the Tunisian team faced its Ethiopian counterpart, and Ethiopia won 4-2, on the other hand, Egypt defeated Uganda with two goals to one.

In the final match, the Egyptians failed to maintain their title after a dramatic match against host country Ethiopia, which extended to overtime, and ended with the latter’s victory by four goals to two, and Tunisia finished third after beating Uganda by three goals.

development stage

In 1963, the form of competition in the African Championship evolved from the knockout stage only to two groups of three teams, where the two groups competed for the final, while the two second-placed players played the third-place match, and this version was held in Ghana.

The first group included: Ghana, Ethiopia and Tunisia, and the second group: Sudan, Egypt and Nigeria.

The owner of the land, Ghana, crowned the title after defeating Sudan by three, and Egypt ranked third after winning the same result over Ethiopia.

With the same competition system, the 1965 edition was held, and the Ghanaian team won the title for the second time in a row at the expense of the owner of the land and the public, the Tunisian team, and the Ivory Coast team came third after defeating Senegal.

During the 1968 edition, the competition was expanded to include eight teams divided into two groups of four, which continued during the African Nations editions until 1990.

From 1990 until 1994, the circle of competition was expanded again, to include 12 teams that were divided into three groups, with the first and second of each group qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The tournament developed again starting in 1996, bringing the number of teams to 16, divided into 4 groups, with the first and second of each group qualifying for the quarter-finals, and this system continued until the 2017 edition.

It is worth noting that 16 teams would have competed in the African Championship in 1996, but Nigeria withdrew, reducing the number of teams to 15, and this was repeated in 2010 with Togo.

In May 2010, it was announced that the tournament would be moved to odd years from 2013 in order to prevent the tournament from taking place in the same year as the World Cup.

As of 2019, the number of teams participating in the “African Nations” reached 24 teams, divided into 6 groups.

cup history

The original cup of the African Championship was made of silver, and it was Abdelaziz Abdullah Salem who designed the cup, and it was similar in shape to the FA Cup.

Egypt is the first country to raise the cup in the 1957 edition and defend it in 1959 in the name of the United Arab Republic, but Ghana is the first team to win the cup permanently after winning the title three times during 1963, 1965 and 1978. Ethiopia, Sudan, Congo, Zaire and Morocco were among the teams that lifted this cup.

The second trophy of the tournament, used from 1980 to 2000, was a cylinder with the Olympic rings on the continent’s map.

And the third cup of the championship began to be used from 2001 until now, and it resembles a gold-plated cup decorated with spherical shapes, designed and made in Italy.

Record numbers

Egypt is the most successful African nation with 7 titles, a title difference from second-placed Cameroon.

Egypt and Ghana are the most successful teams in the final match with 9 finals, and the “Pharaohs” are the only team that succeeded in winning the title in 3 consecutive editions during 2006, 2008 and 2010.

The Cameroonian legend, Samuel Eto’o, is the historical top scorer in the tournament with 18 goals, and “Brigadier General” Hossam Hassan, the Egyptian national team player, is the oldest player to score in the history of “Al-Kan”, with his goal in the Democratic Republic of the Congo during the 2006 edition, at the age of 39 years and 5 months.

And the former international goalkeeper, Essam El-Hadary, is the oldest player to participate in a match in the African Nations by participating in the final of the 2017 edition and guarding Egypt’s den against Cameroon at the age of 45, and he is also the record holder for the most African nations crowned player, equal to the retired Pharaohs star Ahmed Hassan with a score 4 titles each.

And the Egyptian Mahmoud El-Gohary and the Nigerian Stephen Keshi are the only ones who won the title as players and coaches with their country, while the Ivorian Laurent Boko is the only one who scored 5 goals in one match in the African Nations in the 1970 edition of the Ethiopia net.