E.in a passenger plane with 62 people on board fell into the sea on a domestic flight in Indonesia, according to authorities. The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 disappeared from the radar shortly after take-off in the capital Jakarta and crashed, the state search and rescue authority said. According to the authorities, search teams and naval ships made their way to a point in the sea north of Jakarta, where metal parts, cables and jeans had already been found.

Transport Minister Budi Karya said at a press conference that 50 passengers and twelve crew members were on board the machine. According to the authorities, all of them had Indonesian citizenship. Sriwijaya Air and Boeing each stated that more detailed information would need to be gathered before making any comments.

According to the flight data provider Flightradar24, the machine lost more than 3000 meters in altitude in less than a minute. The aircraft took off shortly after 2.30 p.m. local time (8.30 a.m. CET) from Jakarta on the island of Java. The machine was on its way to the provincial capital of Pontianak on the island of Borneo, 740 kilometers away. Heavy rain had delayed the start by half an hour. According to the Ministry of Transport, the pilot deviated from the planned route in a north-westerly direction for unknown reasons.

In the past, Indonesia has been assessed by authorities in the EU and the United States as a country with inadequate flight safety. After a series of crashes, the EU refused to allow Indonesian airlines to operate from 2007 to 2018. The United States rated aviation safety in the country as inadequate from 2007 to 2016.

In the case of Sriwijaya Air, which was founded in 2003, no crashes with fatalities have been reported so far. The aircraft of the Boeing 737 family are the most common in the world. The now crashed machine was comparatively old at 27 years old. As a rule, a useful life of around 25 years is considered economical. However, the construction of the machines is designed for a longer service life.