D.he future American President Joe Biden wants to implement important political projects by decree on the day he takes office. Biden will issue around a dozen of these executive orders right from the start, announced his future chief of staff Ron Klain on Saturday. With this, Biden would also reverse a number of decisions made by his predecessor Donald Trump.

These included the re-entry into the Paris Climate Agreement and the lifting of an entry ban for several Muslim-majority countries. The deadline for repaying student loans should also be extended, as well as the stop of evictions and foreclosure sales of apartments. In addition, in view of the corona pandemic, a mask requirement should be issued when traveling between the states.

Most of the measures do not require the approval of Congress. Trump, too, had enforced his policy with numerous “executive orders”.

The naturalization of illegal immigrants is controversial

Biden also wants to present a long-awaited proposal on immigration. This is supposed to open the way to citizenship for millions of immigrants without valid papers. Here Biden has to find a majority in Congress. This is barely controlled by Biden’s Democrats, but according to observers, the plan will be difficult to implement.

Klain said Biden wasn’t just trying to fix the “most serious damage” caused by the Trump administration. As the new president, he also wants to bring the country forward and will implement further election promises in the first few days of office. This includes expanding the Covid-19 testing and instructing government agencies to give preference to purchasing goods of American origin.

“President-elect Biden takes over the presidency at a moment of profound crisis for our nation,” said Klain. During the election campaign, he promised to take immediate action “to address these crises”.

Fear of new violence

Biden is sworn in as the 46th American President in front of the Capitol on Wednesday. For fear of renewed violence after the storming of the Congress seat by militant Trump supporters on January 6, the ceremony takes place under draconian security precautions. In addition to thousands of police officers, more than 20,000 National Guards will secure Biden’s inauguration in Washington. The area around the Capitol will be cordoned off. A high security fence has already been erected around the site. Concrete barriers block streets in the city center.

Police arrested a heavily armed man near the Capitol in Washington on Friday. He had a pistol and 500 rounds of ammunition in the car. The man had therefore tried to gain access to the security zone around the congress headquarters with a fake accreditation.