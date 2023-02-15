Before the gender Homo, to which we humans belong, used tools, another species of hominids already used stone tools and consumed very large animals as part of their diet, according to the results of research by a group of scientists from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. and Queens College of the City University of New York, which were published in the journal Science.

The experts worked at the site called Nyayanga on the shores of Lake Victoria in Kenya, where they found tools and bones estimated to be 2.9 million years old. From the excavations carried out, they found a pair of large molars belonging to a Paranthropus (a hominid similar to australopithecus), in addition to the stone instruments, the remains of three hippos and an antelope, to what the study authors describe as an old butcher shop that raises great unknowns.

Prior to the published findings, the Oldowan tools, as the oldest hominid tools made of stone are called, with some bits removed, the earliest dating back 2.6 million years and found in Ethiopia, they were known to be quite widespread. The recently discovered site in Kenya is estimated to be between 3 and 2.6 million years old.

“Evolutionary benefits related to the emergence of Oldowan technology are unclear due to the paucity of Late Pliocene Oldowan deposits, hitherto known only from the Afar Triangle of Ethiopia,” the paper states. “Archaeological findings demonstrate that hominins used tools to slaughter various animals, including megafauna, and process various plants in the early Oldowan.”

The set found includes three types of stone tools: hammers, cores and flakes. The experts highlighted that despite being rudimentary, the tools allowed grinding better than with the molars of an elephant and cutting better than with the canines of a lion, which allowed our ancestors to consume a new variety of food.

Oldowan tools came to be used throughout Africa up to present-day Georgia and China, and were not significantly modified until about 1.7 million years ago, when Acheulean hatchets appeared.

To achieve their findings, the experts did microscopic analyzes of the wear patterns of stone tools to determine how they were used. They examined bones that bore cut marks that might have come from these tools, showing that they had been used to cut, scrape, and pound both animals and plants. Since hominids would use fire until about 2 million years later, stone tool builders ate everything raw, perhaps pounding the meat to make it easier to chew.