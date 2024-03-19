













Before his farewell, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End gives us one last special illustration of its protagonist









Undoubtedly, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End It was one of the big anime reveals last year. From the MADHOUSE studio and with 28 episodes that were broadcast since September 29 of last year, This Friday this magnificent anime will come to its end.

To celebrate his farewell, a new visual was released that focuses on Frieren, our protagonist, with her magic staff.

Source: Madhouse

The installment of the season's fantastic shonen has shown a coming and going, from very sentimental issues of duel to the fantasy of a magic exam, so it left us a very interesting gem of animation and narrative. Besides, There are quite bloody flashes that had been completely unexpected. So now that we must say goodbye to the delivery, the studio presented us with one last look at the elf protagonist.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End It is an anime that stands out for the number of talented people who are in charge of its productionsince Keiichiro Saito (Bocchi the Rock!) was the director of the series, Tomohiro Suzuki (One Punch Man) was the screenwriter and, in addition, Evan Call (Violet Evergarden) was the composer, among many other names of people with a great history in the industry.

We recommend: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will take a month-long break

What is Frieren: Beyond Journey's End about?

From its first chapter, the story showed us how different it was going to be: this anime gives a twist to its genre starting at the end of the journey. Himmel the hero, Frieren the elf mage and their group have already defeated the demon king.

But this does not mean that there is not an interesting story to tell, since Frieren, our protagonist, being an elf, ages at a much slower rate than the rest of the members of the group. What for them were the 10 most important years of their lives, for Frieren it has only been a blink of an eye. She decides to continue with her life, but she tells her companions that she will see them again in 50 years, and since she is reunited with them, they all have nothing left but a small fraction of the life of her. So Frieren's new journey will be nostalgic and contemplative, enjoying the present that after just a moment she will be gone.

Take a look around our Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 32 times, 32 visits today)