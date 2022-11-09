American singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor Aaron Carter, Nick Carter’s brotherone of the vocalists of the band Backstreet BoysRegrettably passed away at the age of 34. So far the cause of his death is unknown, only that he was found dead by his domestic worker, inside a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California.

It is well known that the brothers had strong problems in the pastnevertheless, Aaron Carter would have reconciled with Nick before he died. “My heart is broken. Although my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never faded,” the Backstreet Boys member expressed on his social networks, after learning of the death of his blood relative. “I always held on to the hope that somehow one day I would want to get on a healthy path and finally find the help that I so desperately needed.”

In 2019 they faced each other in court. Nick filed for a restraining order against Aaron for his alleged intent to murder his wife Lauren Kitt. The young rapper denied it, however, a judge ruled against him. Later, Aaron accused the Backstreet Boys member of alleged sexual abuse against several women; he also said that his brother tortured him during his childhood. Some time later, he confessed that he suffered from bipolarity, schizophrenia and anxiety.

Whoever it was Aaron Charles Carter’s managershared with Hollywood Life that the singer “was on the way to making peace with so many people in his life”, and had made peace with Nick. “Aaron was happy about this because he loved his brother, he looked up to Nick in so many ways, they were trying to make it all right again.”

the younger brother of Nick Carterwas found lifeless last Saturday morning by a domestic worker, for which she carried out a desperate call to 911 screaming: “He’s dead, he’s dead!” In an audio released by the TMZ portal, a 911 operator mentioned that emergency units were needed at the singer’s house, to follow up on a “female scream”, and then made a reference to the phrase “in the bathtub “.

A team of paramedics and police from Los Angeles County, California, arrived at the home around 11:00 am last Saturday, however, Aaron had no vital signs.