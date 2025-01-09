



Julián Quirós surprised us all with the publication in 2021 of his first book ‘Losses and Gains’, a handful of poems that built an entire sentimental world and that challenged his own biography, his own memory and the man who… .









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only