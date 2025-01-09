REVIEW OF:
Poetry
The director of ABC publishes a new collection of poems, an elegy to a way of life that can be erased in the era of algorithms
Julián Quirós surprised us all with the publication in 2021 of his first book ‘Losses and Gains’, a handful of poems that built an entire sentimental world and that challenged his own biography, his own memory and the man who… .
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Google #Reaches #Julián #Quirós #barbarism
Leave a Reply