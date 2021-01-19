VBefore the Corona summit on Tuesday, scientific advisors from the federal and state governments have pleaded for tougher lockdown measures, according to reports. The panel of experts advising Prime Minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on combating the pandemic had warned against overestimating the currently slightly positive trend in new infections, reported the editorial network Germany, citing groups of participants after a video switch on Monday evening.

The scientists warned of the impending danger of the mutation of the coronavirus. This can only be contained by further reducing contacts and restricting mobility. The expansion of the home office was named as one of the essential steps.

In the circle of the prime ministers there is still very controversial talk about night curfews and school closings, the report said. Even after “Spiegel” information, the experts mostly pleaded for a hard lockdown. The scientists therefore warned against a mere extension of the current measures.

Merkel wants to consult with the Prime Minister about an extension and possible tightening of the corona protective measures. While a continuation of the lockdown into February is considered certain, tightening in the areas of home office and public transport as well as a nationwide night curfew remain uncertain.

40 percent, according to the survey, for tightening

A clear majority of Germans support an extension of the lockdown beyond January 31. In a survey carried out by the YouGov opinion research institute on behalf of the German Press Agency, 40 percent were in favor of tightening the existing measures, and a further 21 percent are in favor of maintaining the previous restrictions. Only 13 percent called for an end to the lockdown and 17 percent for an easing. 8 percent did not provide any information.

The number of lockdown opponents has increased only slightly compared to the beginning of January. At that time, 11 percent were in favor of abolishing all measures against the spread of the virus and 17 percent in favor of defusing it.

“Nationwide and nationwide”

Saarland’s Prime Minister Tobias Hans is open to stricter contact restrictions. “Countries like Ireland are a cautionary example of how quickly success in the fight against the corona pandemic can be undone,” said the CDU politician of the “Rheinische Post”. “We should therefore not rule out a nationwide and nationwide tightening of our previous measures.” In the public sector, more could be done. This includes wearing FFP2 masks, more home office and exit restrictions.

Hamburg’s Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) said that the previous measures to contain the pandemic had not yet resulted in the number of new infections falling sufficiently. In particular, job-related mobility is still too high. “We recognize this from the heavy use of buses and trains during rush hour. Home office and mobile working must therefore be expanded. ”If presence is absolutely essential, companies should implement staggered working hours in order to relieve local public transport.

The director of the Institut der Deutschen Wirtschaft (IW), Michael Hüther, warned against a home office obligation. “This is a sham debate,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. There is no empirical evidence for such a duty. The fact that people continue to work in the office is not only related to the work processes, “but also to the conditions of the employees at home and the desire for orderly work opportunities,” he said. Companies have long had to observe the Corona occupational health and safety conditions. Many would have “widely made home office possible,” he added.

The parliamentary manager of the SPD parliamentary group, Carsten Schneider, rejected a tightening of the lockdown. “Before new restrictions are set for private households, the existing rules must be implemented more effectively and systematically monitored,” he told the editorial network in Germany.

FDP wants law for a say in the Bundestag

According to a report, the FDP wants to oblige the federal government by law to obtain the approval of the Bundestag for corona measures. “If the federal government intends to bring about nationwide uniform measures of protection against infection by the federal states within the framework of the federal-state coordination, it is obliged to obtain the approval of the German Bundestag beforehand,” quoted the editorial network Germany (RND) from a draft law of the FDP parliamentary group. “If approval cannot be obtained due to imminent danger, subsequent approval from the German Bundestag must be obtained immediately.”

Significant restrictions on fundamental rights are currently being carried out by means of statutory authorizations and thus by the executive. “The role of the parliaments is considerably reduced in this form of executive federalism.” The FDP parliamentary group applied at the weekend to have the Bundestag convened for a special session this Tuesday. But for that she would have needed the support of other groups.

Before the federal-state talks, the German District Association questioned the goal of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. This incidence value could not be “the only variable for our handling of the pandemic,” said district council president Reinhard Sager (CDU) to the newspapers of the Funke media group.

This benchmark must be supplemented by the utilization of the intensive care capacities and the progress made in vaccination. Successes are currently being achieved with both.