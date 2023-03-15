Al-Ahly complicated its position in the Champions League after collecting only 4 points in its first 4 matches, so that it had to win the last two matches, with Al-Hilal Al-Sudanese stumbling at home against Sun Downs with a draw or defeat.

What changes will take place in the ranks of Al-Ahly?

Al-Ahly’s 5-2 fall against Sun Downs in South Africa was like a storm that toppled many players in the red team, among the fans, as well as the coaching staff and management.

– Sources confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the technical staff of Al-Ahly club, led by Swiss Marcel Kohler, is seeking radical changes in the team’s lineup in the coming period, starting with facing Cameroonian cotton in the penultimate round.

– Goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy, who conceded 5 goals in front of Sun Downs, is very close to losing his position in the starting line-up, while his replacement, Ali Lotfi, is waiting for the opportunity to participate mainly, according to the sources.

– Kohler plans to reduce the participation of some players mainly, such as Taher Muhammad and Aliu Diang, due to their recent decline in level, and to push other elements.

– Al-Ahly coach is also thinking about getting the best defensive form by changing some players in the back line, led by Mohamed Hani, the right back.

The last chance for Al-Ahly.. Possibilities and expected scenarios

Next Friday, Al-Ahly will visit the Cameroonian Cotton team in a last-chance match, as any result other than winning means Al-Ahmar will officially be out of the tournament.

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Ayman Gilberto, technical analyst for Al-Ahly club, said: “Losing by five times against the same team in a short period of time is something that has a great negative impact on the team, but it must quickly overcome it before facing cotton.”

Gilberto added, “The Al-Ahly team must fully realize, players and technical staff, the extent of the crisis they fell into with a bad start in the group stage this season, and winning over the technically weak Cotton will be the first step to correction.”

According to Gilberto, Cameroonian cotton bottomed his group after losing all his matches in the tournament so far and confirming his official exit, but he seeks to change his bad image in the competition by obtaining a point or more from Al-Ahly club.

Gilberto concluded: “There may be technical changes in the team’s ranks in front of Al-Qattan, but it is difficult to know all the full details. An announcement of a series of strong administrative penalties in the Red Club.