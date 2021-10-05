fromFelix Durach conclude

After the election, Armin Laschet is still looking for a way into the Chancellery. Before the explorations with the Greens, however, the CDU boss is punished in a survey.

Berlin – For the Union, October 5th could become the day of the decision on the party’s political future. Then the exploratory teams from the CDU and CSU consult with the Greens about starting coalition negotiations with the FDP. While the Free Democrats have repeatedly underlined their substantive proximity to the Union in recent days, the CDU and CSU have to do a great deal of persuasion, especially with the Greens.

Laschet punished in popularity ranking – CDU boss lands in 17th place

In the run-up to the talks, party leader Armin Laschet, who still wants to save himself to the Chancellery with a Jamaica coalition despite massive loss of votes, suffered another setback in a survey. Not only that the Union im from the Bild newspaper The INSA opinion trend commissioned one week after the federal election was seven percentage points behind the SPD, the 60-year-old was also personally punished.

In the popularity ranking of top German politicians, Laschet has again lost eight points compared to the last question and with 25.7 points is only 17th in the ranking. A disastrous result for a politician with ambitions for the Chancellery. Things look much better with Laschet’s competition. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz wins four points and thus lands in second place in the ranking, just ahead of CSU boss Markus Söder. FDP leader Christian Lindner reached fourth place. Chancellor Angela Merkel remains unchallenged at the top.

Chances for the Chancellery gone? Laschet also loses significantly with Union voters

Particularly bitter: Laschet is also punished again among the Union voters and falls by 15 points in the popularity ranking. Thus, the candidate for chancellor occupies only seventh place among the supporters of the CDU and CSU. In addition to the support in his own party, Laschet also seems to continue to lose support in terms of voter support. The developments on Tuesday will show whether the 60-year-old can convince the Greens to participate in coalition negotiations despite these bad omens.

The exploratory talk between the Union and the Greens is the last in a series of preliminary talks. The Greens and FDP, SPD and Greens, SPD and FDP, as well as Union and FDP, had already discussed the start of coalition negotiations. (fd)