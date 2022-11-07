Two psychologists warned against the intensity of private lessons given to many students during the examination period, pointing out that it confuses them, causes them tension, reduces their self-confidence, and negatively affects their academic achievement.

They emphasized that a child who is under constant pressure to force him to study without paying attention to his psychological need for play or fun, may suffer behavioral and emotional problems in the future.

On the other hand, students’ parents said that they had to enroll their children in more than one private lesson during the examination period, because they discovered a decline in their academic levels.

They attributed this to certain circumstances, such as their preoccupation with them, or as a result of distance education during the Corona pandemic period, noting that the basic stages require mastery in reading and writing skills.

In detail, Fatima Abdullah, the guardian of a student in the foundational stage, explained that her daughter had difficulty mastering the skill of writing and reading, because she received her first educational stages in the “distance” education system, which called her to enroll her in intensive private lessons in the Arabic language and scientific subjects.

She said that she sees students in the homes of private tutors in school uniforms, indicating that they do not have time to change their clothes inside their families’ homes.

She confirmed that she noticed her daughter’s boredom and anger at the large number of private lessons, but she finds herself forced to do so, because she cannot tolerate her current level of education.

Mohammed Al Zaabi, a father of four students in a private school in Fujairah, said that “what makes us attend our children more than one private lesson during the school day is the desire to see them excel, able to accomplish the tasks required of them without trouble, which affects their academic achievement.”

He considered that the distance education system, which his children received during the past two years, weakened some of their academic skills, especially reading and writing, while some teachers did not make the necessary effort to strengthen them in this field.

For his part, the psychologist, Hassan Issa, said that “the students’ families who are keen to enroll their children in more than one private lesson before the final exams period, to help them achieve the highest grades, are not aware that the real problem exists with them themselves, and not with their children, because they did not They take the initiative to develop study plans that enable their children to overcome the difficulties they face during the semester. Rather, they leave them until the last moments, that is, to the exam period, and then they begin to develop solutions and a time contest to treat them.”

He stressed that the density of information that the student receives during the period before the exams, does not enable him to establish it in his mind correctly, and its results may be a financial loss for the father, and anxiety and fatigue for the student.

He did not rule out the occurrence of emotional and behavioral problems in the future, among students, represented in rebellion against his peers, violence and aggressiveness, which makes him easy prey for bad companions who will find abnormal ways for him to unload what accumulates in his depths of psychological pressure.

He explained that students in the early educational stages respond to the demands of their parents during the study, out of fear of them, which causes their fatigue, despite the fact that their parents’ motive is their love for them and their desire to raise their achievement levels.

In turn, the psychologist, Hala Walid Al-Saeed, warned against ignoring the student’s need for physical and psychological comfort after the end of the school day, given the intensity of the information and scientific concepts he receives, in addition to the long time he spends in the classroom.

She stressed that the psychological and physical exhaustion caused by the intensive private lessons for the student after the end of the long school day, portends many health risks.

She called on parents to enhance the strengths of their children, and to work thoughtfully on a clear plan to improve their weaknesses.

Al-Saeed continued that the large number of private lessons confuses the student, stresses him, and reduces his self-confidence, calling for understanding his abilities, taking into account the individual differences between one student and another, and the resulting difference in their academic levels.

She said that the child needs enough time to spend playing and having fun, in order to renew his energy for another school day.

psychological disadvantages

Several psychological negatives result from the intensity of private lessons during

Pre-exam period, including:

■ Develop a spirit of dependency in the student.

■ His inability to be self-reliant at school.

■ defect in the organization of his time.

■ Not giving importance to the teacher’s explanation in school.

In order to avoid these negatives, the students’ families must provide psychological calm at home, spread peace of mind, and teach their children how to organize their time, so that they practice some of their hobbies and activities in addition to studying and self-follow-up.