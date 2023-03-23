United States.- In the last few hours, the case of a thief who has managed to take 6 screens from a store for several weeks.

If something has become clear to us, it is that lovers of what belongs to others are overflowing with ingenuity when it comes to stealing what is not theirs, at the same time that they lack shame, as demonstrated by a fugitive from the law who has become a tendency to manage to steal 6 smart tv from the same store in the course of a few weeks.

According to what was reported by the media Americansduring the last 4 weeks a man has managed to take 6 smart screens without the security guards being able to do anything about it.

As detailed by “WTVG”the events have taken place in a Best Buy storewhich is located at Toledo, OhioUnited States, in the past month.

Thus, in view of all those present, a criminal has managed to steal a total of 6 smart TVs, although what he did not count on was that his actions would be recorded by the establishment’s video cameras.

In all the images it can be seen that the man is wearing wearing hoodieswhile in most cases the mouth is covered with a KN95 maskwhich makes his face almost incognito.

When reviewing the security cameras, at first it was thought that they were different people, however, after looking at the clips a little better, it was possible to verify that it is the same character.

Likewise, in the videos you can see how the man takes the smart TVs to a black SUV truck, in order to place it in the trunk of the heavy unit. After that, the subject enters the store again to carry out a second robbery, which he achieves in just 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Best Buy plant indicated that they are fed up with the frequent thefts carried out by the lover of other people’s things, since they constitute negatives in the accounts.