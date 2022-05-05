IOn Thursday night, there were several clashes between fans of Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham United throughout downtown Frankfurt. According to the police, there were also injuries, the number was still unclear in the morning. More than 30 people were arrested. A spokeswoman said that further attempts at attacks from both fan camps are expected, but that there is a high presence of officials in the city area to prevent violence from the outset.

Catherine Iskandar Responsible editor for the “Rhein-Main” department of the Sunday newspaper.

A video was already causing discussion on social networks on Thursday morning. It shows a group of hooded people walking past a bar. Other people in the bar throw glasses and chairs at them. According to the video, there had previously been thrown at the bar itself. The police confirmed the authenticity of the video in the morning. In an Irish pub in the city center, Eintracht fans attacked British football fans. The situation then escalated. Inventory was “broken”. The attack on Twitter is described, among other things, as “pathetic”.

According to the police, further attacks are said to have occurred in different streets. This also happened around 6:40 p.m. in the Schulstrasse area. Here, a group of home fans attacked a group of away fans, knocking two of them unconscious. Both men were taken to hospital with injuries and had to be hospitalized.

At around 9.30pm a larger group of what appeared to be Eintracht Frankfurt supporters attempted to attack West Ham fans in a pub on Taubenstrasse. According to the police, the inventory of the bar was damaged there with baseball bats, and an employee of the bar was slightly injured.







In the evening hours, around 800 English fans gathered on Münchner Strasse, including around 150 “risk fans”. The street had to be closed to both road and rail traffic due to the crowds. According to the police, larger processions of WHU supporters formed twice during the evening with the intention of marching through the station district. Both times they were stopped in time by the police.

Around 11:30 p.m., supporters of both camps sought the dispute in Gutleutstrasse. The emergency services also prevented the imminent confrontation here. Police arrested 15 violent home team fans. Eventually, from midnight onwards, things gradually calmed down, and the corresponding “scene bars” also stopped serving.







The police had already announced earlier in the week that they would not tolerate violence. They rely on strict fan separation. “Should there be a risk of a clash, the police will intervene and prevent this. Likewise, the police claim is to make a strong distinction between all peaceful football fans who behave in accordance with the rules and people who may be present who want to display disruptive, dangerous or damaging behavior under this guise,” the authority said.

The first attacks on English fans in Frankfurt had already taken place on Tuesday. On the southern bank of the Main, a group of several people attacked two 22 and 35-year-old Brits. The attackers then fled. Police officers were later able to stop the attackers on the Old Bridge. According to the police, the six men aged between 21 and 26 are Eintracht fans. They were arrested and taken into custody “to prevent further crimes”.

Another incident happened on Wednesday night. According to witnesses, two minibuses stopped at around 12:10 a.m. in front of a pub on the Niedenau, from which 15 to 20 people got out and stormed into the pub. There, the unknown attackers are said to have physically attacked the guests, including other West Ham United football fans. When the police were alerted, the attackers fled in their vehicles. The police launched a manhunt, but this was unsuccessful.