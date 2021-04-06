D.he EPP parliamentary group chairman in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber (CSU), has provisionally rejected travel facilities for Turkish citizens. Before EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel visited Ankara, Weber told the Tagesspiegel that it was “still too early” to talk about visa facilitations and an expansion of the customs union. Visa facilitations must be linked to freedom of the media and the protection of fundamental rights, he stressed.

Weber called for a “clean sweep” in relations between the EU and Turkey. The CSU politician called Turkey’s future accession to the EU “an illusion”. “Turkey will not join the EU,” he stressed.

Top EU representatives meet Erdogan

Von der Leyen and Michel will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this Tuesday in Ankara. The first direct meeting between EU top representatives and Erdogan in a year will also focus on possible strengthening of economic cooperation and visa facilitation.

Despite concerns about the latest domestic political developments in Turkey, EU heads of state and government had promised Erdogan increased economic cooperation and financial support at a summit in late March.