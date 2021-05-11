“The project is a disaster.” Thus, without worrying about displaying metaphors, an important deputy from the Frente de Todos described the project that the Government sent to Congress to build a shield around upcoming action announcements to contain the pandemic, after the brake that the Supreme Court put on the decision to close schools in the City of Buenos Aires.

This complaint highlights a problem that Alberto Fernández has been carrying for months: although the most visible criticisms are those made by the opposition to the President, the ones that really put him in trouble and force him to modify your decisions they are the ones that come from the Front of All.

That happened with the break that occurred a little over a week ago, when Cristina Kirchner warned Fernández that Martín Guzmán had become one of his enemies for trying to displace an official from The field through a media leak, and it will happen this week with the President’s attempt to order his response to COVID-19.

The vice president of the Nation sent the senators from the Frente de Todos to review and most likely correct the project sent by the Executive Power, in a further sample that the dialogue with the Casa Rosada is maintained only at the protocol level from the relationship outbreak that occurred on Friday, April 30, in the minutes when web portals and TV channels anticipated the departure of Federico Basualdo of the Undersecretariat of Electric Power at the request of Guzmán.

In the congressional official blocs they consider that the Executive Power’s project must be modified in at least two articles for a defect that they consider determining. In a look that brings them closer to the arguments deployed by the opposition than to those of their own Government, several pro-government deputies and senators raised in conversations between peers that these paragraphs they are unconstitutional and contain formal flaws that make them vulnerable to judicial measures.

One of the questioned articles of the project “Regulatory epidemiological and sanitary parameters of the COVID-19 emergency” is article 21, which refers to the suspension of face-to-face classes. As they admit in the Front of All, as it is written, this article contradicts the ruling of the Supreme Court on the same issue, because the court has already said that the faculties in educational and health matters are “concurrent” between the national State and the provinces.

In the wording sent by the Government, the suspension of classes occurs automatically when a certain “agglomerate, municipality or party” enters a state of “epidemiological and sanitary alarm” and an eventual moderation of this measure can only occur if the governor agrees with the President. In other words, a governor can only protest or try to reverse the measure. once it was imposed -with the schools closed-, and cannot negotiate before it is established -with the boys in the classrooms-.

This article also contains a category that has already been discussed in the Court, which is the word “agglomerate”. In the Argentine legal system, at the subprovincial level there is a division into departments, municipalities or communes, but not that of “agglomerate”, a term used by organizations such as INDEC to bring together cities or towns located in different municipalities or even provinces.

That category is not contemplated in the political or administrative division of Argentina, and that is why the health or educational systems that coexist in these areas respond to different structures. Those systems can only be mixed, combined or even layered, if there is the will of the parties to do so, something that is not happening today.

Another section of the project that the ruling party itself wants to modify is the one that refers to the validity of the law. In article 33, the bill says that the law will expire when defined by a presidential decree, an imposition that no legislator with any affection for his work can accept.

With some of these questions, the Legal and Technical Secretary, Vilma Ibarra, and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, will have to deal with this Wednesday when they go to the Senate to explain what the Government wants and to be able to advance the project towards the campus of the Upper house for next week.

