I.n Madrid is all about Corona. The politicians outbid each other as to who can put the virus in its place the fastest. A few weeks before the regional elections in the capital region, it became known that the conservative regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso had single-handedly negotiated the purchase of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Although the European Medicines Agency Ema has not yet approved the vaccine, according to information from the newspaper “ABC” there were three discussions with intermediaries. The vaccine should benefit the entire Spanish health system, says the regional government, which presented it as an emergency action by the conservative PP – “in view of the government’s inaction”. The early Madrid regional elections on May 4th have become a directional election of national importance for the parties.

Regional President Ayuso has a good chance of defending her position and getting the PP off the defensive. She focuses her campaign on the “failed” pandemic policy of the left-wing government under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Although there are only regional elections, according to polls, Corona is the all-important issue for voters.

The tourism industry is suffering

Pedro Sánchez got involved in the election campaign and tried to win the trust of voters for his socialist party through confidence. While a new lockdown is looming in Germany, the head of government does not consider an extension of the alarm status that has been in place since last October to be necessary. It expires in May. This would remove most of the restrictions on movement, which include the night curfew.

“We are at the beginning of the end,” promised the Prime Minister, although more and more epidemiologists are warning of a fourth wave. Sánchez wants to start the vaccination campaign, which so far has been disappointing. Not even all Spaniards who are 80 years or older have received vaccination protection to this day; that should actually have been done by the end of March. Only 6.1 percent of all Spaniards have complete vaccination protection so far. Now the head of government has announced 85 million cans within the next six months. By the end of August, 70 percent of the 47 million Spaniards are said to have been vaccinated.

For many Spaniards, however, this means another summer with restrictions that will also affect the vital tourism industry. Vaccination is “the most efficient economic policy” and is therefore the focus of his government’s work, says Sánchez. Nevertheless, at the beginning of the summer holidays towards the end of June, according to the government’s plans, only a third of all Spaniards will have received the vaccine – if the deliveries come as planned: The Spanish government has always defended the EU’s common procurement policy.

The number of new infections is increasing

Sánchez’s confidence is based, among other things, on the fact that schools in Spain have remained open with a few exceptions since the end of the summer holidays. The reasons given for this are the quick vaccination of teachers and the comparatively mild temperatures in winter, which make it easier to ventilate the classrooms. In addition, there is a mask requirement from the age of six and a quarantine of the entire class in case of only one case of infection.





Knowledge has never been more valuable

Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and get F + for three months for € 1 per week.



READ NOW FOR € 1 / WEEK



The national seven-day incidence was most recently 69 new infections per 100,000 population. In Germany there were 110 on Wednesday; in Spain’s neighboring country France it is more than five times as high – no comparison to the other two neighbors on the Iberian Peninsula: Gibraltar is practically completely vaccinated. In Portugal, the outdoor areas of restaurants and museums opened again this week.

But in Spain the number of new infections is increasing slowly but continuously; in the past two weeks by around 22 percent. Because of the growing number of patients in intensive care units, Catalonia will once again restrict freedom of movement from Friday. Residents are only allowed to leave their home regions for valid reasons. And the vaccine replenishment is also a cause for concern. The Castile and Leon region has also stopped administering the Astra Zeneca vaccine.