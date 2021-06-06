ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

The social network sees its guidelines violated by AfD politician Oliver Kirchner – and acts. The politician is calm on the day of the state elections.

Magdeburg – Oliver Kirchner is the top AfD candidate in Saxony-Anhalt, and like many politicians on Facebook. According to information from the People’s Voice locked on Sunday night. The reason: A post from Kirchner violated the company’s guidelines, writes the Magdeburg local newspaper.

The report goes on to say that Kirchner had written to another user’s Facebook post that he hoped the author would manage to put aside his “ideological stun grenade character”. The AfD district association was outraged on its Facebook profile about the decision of the Facebook operator, Kirchner himself leaves aloud People’s Voice examine the matter legally, but also said: “There are worse things and today I have completely different things to deal with”.

AfD strongest force in Saxony-Anhalt? Initial forecasts contradict surveys

He was referring to the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt this Sunday. For many, the vote is the last test of the mood before the federal election in 2021 – and it had caused a sensation in advance because surveys suggested that it could make the AfD the strongest force in a state parliament for the first time.

CDU boss Armin Laschet repeatedly distinguished himself from the party: “Our position is clear: we do not negotiate with the AfD, we do not cooperate with the AfD, we do not form a coalition with the AfD, and we will fight them,” he said CDU candidate for chancellor in Düsseldorf on Saturday. According to the first forecasts from (very) early Sunday evening, it could be that the percentages are distributed differently than the surveys predicted. (frs)