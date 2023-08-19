He San Juan music singer Kevin Pedraza González (19) He was buried this Friday, August 18, in his native Chiclayo (Lambayeque). Throughout these days, family members, friends and colleagues shared many stories and anecdotes that feature the late artist. However, the story that will be told next will serve to clearly show the immense and noble heart of this young man, who left a huge void.

Ana María Díaz Montoya is a woman who came from the district of Lajas, province of Chota, region cajamarca, to participate in the funeral of Kevin Pedraza. She remembered, through tears, when the musician came to her town to sing for free on the last birthday of her little Corina, 5 years old, who died of cancer last November and was a faithful follower of the Chiclayo interpreter. The girl knew all her songs, but she especially enjoyed the song ‘Por un caminito’.

“We went to Barcelona to fight for my daughter’s life. In Spain, in the several times she was taken by ambulance, she always asked that Kevin’s song ‘Por un caminito’ be played for her. When she was evicted, we went back to cajamarca and it was just his birthday. We asked Kevin to sing for him and he made it to Lajas. On the birthday, he told me that he should be strong; that’s why I’ve come to Chiclayo to give that same hug to his mother now,” Díaz Montoya declared.

He then added: “She (Corina) must now be very happy in heaven together with Kevin singing all the songs she liked. We are very sorry about Kevin’s departure because it is like reliving the death of my daughter. I hope God comforts his mother and family because it is very difficult to overcome the death of a child or a young person.”

The woman carried a banner with a photo of Kevin and his daughter, taken on the minor’s last birthday.

Massive goodbye to Kevin Pedraza in Chiclayo

Hundreds of people attended the mass that was held at the home of Kevin Pedraza and, later, at the El Ángel de Chiclayo cemetery. The young talent was buried to the rhythm of his most popular songs and to the shocking pain of his family who refused to let him go. The coffin was carried by the members of his group, who made harangues at all times to always keep the promising singer in mind. The cries for justice were also part of the last goodbye to the artist.

Kevin Pedraza case: judge orders prison for driver

While Kevin Pedraza was buried, it was reported that the preliminary investigation judge, Wilson Medina, ordered five months of preventive detention for Nigler Lizana, the drunk driver of the truck against which the motorcycle in which the singer was riding hit. The Prosecutor’s Office had requested nine months, for which it was known that they will appeal the judicial resolution.

