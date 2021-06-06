A funeral home located in Lugo, Spain, posted an obituary in the newspaper “The progress of Lugo” on June 3 after the death of María Paz Fuentes Fernández, without waiting for it to be done viral in just a few hours.

He only authorized 15 people and his family hit them down: “to continue as far as they were …”.

According to the deceased, it had been a long time since his family was not of bloodThat is why “following his principles and his particular way of saying things”, he wanted to dedicate his note to those closest to him, inviting those of blood to stay away and not attend the funeral home.

“My family is not of blood”



With total sincerity, he expressed his last will thus: “My family has not been blood for a long time,” he wanted to emphasize, for that reason, he asks “that you only allow yourself to attend my funeral, in the funeral home, church and cemetery at the people I mention below“.



Another famous obituary, that of Antonio Martínez Barreiro.

After indicating who could attend, he adds that “to the rest of the people who never cared for her during her life, she wishes that continue as far as you were“.

Source: The Voice of Cádiz.

Look also

GML