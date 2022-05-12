That the sequel to “Doctor Strange” was sold as Marvel’s first horror film is due to Sam Raimi, who has directed notable films in that genre such as “Infernal Possession” (Evil Dead) . However, the studio apparently does not want to remember “Man-Thing, the nature of fear”which hit theaters in 2005.

Minor horror character

Directed by Brett Leonard“Man-Thing, The Nature of Fear” is based on the character of Marvel of the same name (the Man thing), born during the 70s in an attempt by Marvel to get closer to terror. He is a secondary character of the company, but he has a good legion of fans, who emerged in the comic series “Savage Tales” and came to have his own comic, but his arrival in the cinema was not the best.

“series B” tape

In the year 2000, Marvel Entertainment programmed some 15 films of its characters to be released directly on video, among which was “Man-Thing”, but after the success of “Blade” (1998), “X-Men” (2000 ) and “Spider-Man” (2002) decided to continue betting on superheroes and “Man Thing” became a movie for theaters. However, in the development process they cut their budget, leaving it at approximately 7 million dollars, which was only enough for the product that was seen on screens.

“Man-Thing. The Nature of Fear” could be considered a “B” movie. Photo: Marvel.

According to the reviews that were given at the time, “Man-Thing, the nature of fear” could be considered a “series B” movie that does not accept that it is and that is where its biggest problem lies, since if it had been Conceived with that spirit full of humor of this type of tape, perhaps a good movie would have come out, the specialists maintained.

Trailer for “Man-Thing, the nature of fear”

If you want to see it in good quality, it is available on the Filmin streaming platform.