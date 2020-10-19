Over 15,000 bookings so far People are very fond of the new Mahindra Thar. Thar, launched earlier this month, has now received over 15,000 bookings. The company has also started test drives for this car in 18 cities. The company has launched this car with a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh.

More than 65 thousand inquiries about Thar According to the company, there is a lot of curiosity about this car. Over 8 lakh visitors inquired on the company’s website for Mahindra Thar. According to the company, 57% of customers booking Mahindra Thar are first time car buyers.

Mahindra Thar: Engine and Power The new Thar 2.2 liter diesel and 2.0 liter mStallion turbo petrol engine has been given. The diesel engine generates 130bhp and 320Nm of torque. At the same time, the petrol engine generates 187 bhp power and 380Nm torque.

Mahindra recently launched the popular offerings SUV Mahindra Thar in India. This car has received great response in India. According to the company, over 9,000 bookings were received for this car in the first 4 days of the car launch. The new Mahindra Thar was launched on 2 October.