Now, his time at the Guadalajara club was not good at all, and he is remembered more for his indiscipline. All this led to him being constantly criticized until he left La Maquina in 2022. In the La Noria team he has become one of the fans' favorites for his performance, without forgetting that he is an immovable starter regardless who is the technician?

HE IS SORRY! 🤨🤨🤨 Uriel Antuna spoke about that celebration where he kissed the Cruz Azul shield in the match against Chivas… 🗣️: “That's not going to happen again. pic.twitter.com/KrDQEMAK0a — Rebaño Pasión (@RebanoPasion) March 1, 2024

“I had to celebrate like that, I think that will not happen again, because at the end of the day I think it is not an appropriate celebration for a former team. I think I was wrong because at the end of the day it is a team and I was there and it deserves respect for what the institution is. Here publicly it is not going to happen again and nothing, technically asking for an apology; “All my respect for Chivas and obviously may the best win.”declared the winger at a press conference.