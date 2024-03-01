This Saturday, March 2, one of the most attractive duels of Matchday 10 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament will take place. Blue Cross versus Chivas in it Aztec stadiuman important match for both teams because they are in the fight for a place in the Leaguewith the first adding 19 points and the second 15.
One of the elements to follow in the comparison is Uriel Antunawho has a red and white past, since Guadalajara was in charge of bringing him to the Liga MX when he was active in the ranks of the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Flock hired the Witcher after his great actions in the Gold Cup 2019where Mexico was crowned champion by defeating the USA.
Now, his time at the Guadalajara club was not good at all, and he is remembered more for his indiscipline. All this led to him being constantly criticized until he left La Maquina in 2022. In the La Noria team he has become one of the fans' favorites for his performance, without forgetting that he is an immovable starter regardless who is the technician?
One of the most remembered moments of the Lagunero youth squad is precisely his celebration against the Chivas when scoring against them in the Clausura 2023, since his reaction was to kiss the light blue shield, blaming all the red and white fans of the Akron Stadium that he was happy in his new home. However, prior to this Saturday's match, the Qatar 2022 World Cup player apologized to the Chiva-brothers, making him aware that his way of celebrating was not appropriate because he had to respect the team that brought him back to Aztec football.
“I had to celebrate like that, I think that will not happen again, because at the end of the day I think it is not an appropriate celebration for a former team. I think I was wrong because at the end of the day it is a team and I was there and it deserves respect for what the institution is. Here publicly it is not going to happen again and nothing, technically asking for an apology; “All my respect for Chivas and obviously may the best win.”declared the winger at a press conference.
“At Chivas things didn't go well for me and that doesn't mean it was a failure, it's football, things didn't happen for 'x' or 'y' reason, and there's nothing left but to keep working when things are going well for you.” and when things go wrong for you, keep working, keep working and keep growing.”he finished.
