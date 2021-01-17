Several politicians are calling for a tightening of the lockdown – and Foreign Minister Maas rushes ahead of the federal-state consultations with a proposal for corona-vaccinated people.

The federal-state consultations with Chancellor Merkel (CDU) are on the January 19th been preferred.

The reason is the still high Corona case numbers as well as a threatening one Virus mutation.

SPD Prime ministers are bothered by a report in advance of two details (see first report from January 16).

This News ticker is updated regularly.

Update from January 17, 9:57 a.m.: The often requested “Mega Lockdown”* also calls the German Association of Towns and Municipalities on the scene. He was “not a solution and could be the indispensable one Acceptance of people for the numerous measures, ”said General Manager Gerd Landsberg Funke media group– Newspapers (the issue appears on Monday, one day before the new federal-state consultations with the Chancellor Angela Merkel*).

A Lockdown extension was necessary because of the RKI numbers, but Landsberg refused, among other things, a general closure of schools and Daycare centers from. At least there should be emergency care. He pleaded only visitors with negative Corona rapid test in Nursing and retirement homes to leave – but also sees a difficulty in this: “For this we need in these institutions additional volunteerswho carry out the test procedures (…) on site. ”

In addition, a nationwide campaign should run the Vaccination readiness increase in the population, so Landsberg. Before the Corona summit, however, one of the proposals will be more intense than this Curfew and a Home office compulsory debated.

Corona in Germany: Maas calls for freedom such as going to the cinema and restaurants for vaccinated people

Update from January 17th, 7:25 a.m .: On Tuesday (January 19th) the next one will take place Prime Minister Summit With Chancellor Angela Merkel instead, in which about a premature renewal and possibly Tightening of the harsh prevailing in Germany Lockdowns should be decided.

Already now is due to the current Corona infection situation in Germany it is clear that there will be no soon Relaxations of the applicable measures. Tens of thousands still come every day New infections add that Seven-day incidence in Germany is far from the federal government’s target of 50. The question arises again and again whether people who have already been vaccinated special rights should be preserved as they no longer pose a risk to the population. Chancellor Angela Merkel and large parts of her government, such as Health Minister Jens Spahn, had so far vehemently rejected this request.

Corona summit: Maas demands special rights for vaccinated people

Now, however, rushes Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) and asks for exactly that. In an interview with Bild am Sonntag, Maas said: “People who have been vaccinated should get theirs again Exercise fundamental rights allowed to”. According to Maas, it is misleading to speak of privileges, because a visit to a restaurant is not one privilege but a basic right. With the current Corona measures one has severely restricted the basic rights of the people. It is therefore logical to give them back to people who don’t danger represented more for others.

Concerning the concerns of Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU), before a split in society in the case of Relaxations had warned for vaccinated people, Maas said: “Yes, that will also apply in a transition period Inequalities lead, but as long as there is an objective reason for it, it is constitutional justifiable. “

Maas calls for special rights for vaccinated people: “Constitutionally justifiable”

“It has not yet been finally clarified to what extent Vaccinated infect others. What is clear, however, is that someone who has been vaccinated will no longer take anything Ventilator path. This means that at least one central reason for restricting fundamental rights is no longer applicable, ”said Maas. Whether the federal government will come back on another date Freedoms debated for vaccinated people is currently unclear. As of Saturday (January 16), over a million people in Germany were against it Coronavirus been vaccinated.

Update from January 16, 8:10 p.m .: The new CDU chief and North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet said on Saturday evening in a conversation with the picture: “When the numbers go down, I’ll be the first to say we have to take restrictions back.”

However, he announced with a view to Corona summit in the coming week one Lockdown tightening at. “I believe that we will have to take measures again in the next week to prevent an explosive increase from occurring,” said Lash. He had already referred to the angry, probably more contagious one in Great Britain on the ZDF program “Was now?” Virus mutation about which too little is known so far.

Corona summit: Günther doesn’t just want to talk about tightening the lockdown

Update from January 16, 6:37 p.m .: From the perspective of Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) should it be Corona summit it is not just a question of what tightening may be necessary. The CDU politician said on Saturday in an interview with the TV broadcaster Phoenix. “We also have to describe what that means in the months of February, March, April, if certain Incidence values which areas can we then open again permanently. “

Günther explained that you can of course also deal with the new Virus variant have to deal and whether the activities sufficient. However, it was found that even more stringent restrictions had an effect. “The number of infections is falling in many countries.” 7 day incidence in Schleswig-Holstein now at 85. This is still a long way from the target value of 50, but there is still a bit of time until the end of the month, said Günther.

Lockdown tightening in Germany? Schwesig drives Merkel into the parade

First report from January 16: Berlin – Before the next one Corona summit with Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) there is obviously resentment among some country leaders. “The mutation worries us all very much. We need on Monday a consultation with the scientists. On this basis we have to make further decisions on Tuesday, ”said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) the picture – and, according to the article, means those experts who also advise Merkel.

picture wants to have learned: “Some SPD federal states are demanding more figures and data on the current Corona situation in order to make such a far-reaching decision.”

Lockdown tightening in Germany? “Better to be right now” (Brinkhaus)

The line of argument: The RKI *– Numbers are currently less meaningful because of the holidays – and there is no information about the spread and danger of the corona mutations from Great Britain and South Africa *.

Sounds like it could crunch in the round next Tuesday. Because, for example, Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) has now pleaded for a comprehensive expansion of the corona restrictions. “Better to do it right now – instead of an endless loop into the summer”quotes him New Osnabrück Newspaper (NOZ) in their Saturday edition. “In particular, the high infection rate of the new mutation worries us very much.”

Before the Merkel-Corona summit: Brinkhaus brings public transport shutdown into play

And in the WDR-Brinkhaus replied on Friday to the question of whether during the deliberations a night exit restriction to be discussed is: “Yes, everything has to be put on the table.” At RTL / ntv he also said: “We have to talk to industry and business again, whether there really all the capacities for mobile work in the Home office be exploited. We will also have to look again whether one can Local transport does not switch off or at least organized in such a way that there are no longer as many people in a bus or in a wagon. “

In view of the fact that there were again partly different state regulations after the last federal-state consultation on January 5th, Brinkhaus continued in the NOZ added: “And I expect that the things that are decided at the Prime Minister’s Conference in Berlin will then be implemented one-to-one at home in the state capitals and followed up consistently.” (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

