W.hen the federal and state governments discuss how to proceed with the pandemic this Monday from 2 p.m., it could result in stricter restrictions until Easter. In a passage from the draft resolution of the Chancellery from Sunday there is talk of a nightly exit restriction until 5 am in counties with a seven-day incidence of over 100 “unless there are serious reasons”. The starting time is left open. The entire passage is in square brackets. That means it has to be negotiated because it is particularly contentious.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach does not yet consider such a night curfew to be absolutely necessary. If the number of cases continues to rise rapidly, however, it is unlikely to be avoided, warned the trained epidemiologist on Sunday evening on “Bild live”. The reason for this is that the spreading corona mutation B.1.1.7 is “four to eight times as contagious” as the previous virus when viewed over a month. “So far, no country has managed to get the much faster pandemic with this mutation under control without there being exit restrictions in lockdown,” said Lauterbach.

Nevertheless, it must be clear: “Exit restrictions are the last resort, you have to try to prevent that.” The only chance to do this is offered by a “very strict test concept” with two tests per week in all schools and companies. The capacities for this are being “built up feverishly”.

Lindner is against it

FDP leader Christian Lindner rejects curfews in principle. He said on “Bild live”: “I always consider exit restrictions to be disproportionate, too severe a restriction of freedom.” In addition, they are not necessarily useful for reasons of infection protection: “When members of a household move outside in the fresh air, I see no reason to forbid them to do so. “

The parliamentary managing director of the SPD parliamentary group, Carsten Schneider, is critical of the Chancellery’s proposal for curfews: “Before the new restrictions on private households proposed by the Chancellor can be discussed, all other options must be exhausted,” he told the dpa. This includes that the test options announced by the Federal Minister of Health six weeks ago are actually available. “For all professions that cannot work from home, employers must provide at least two tests per week. If the companies do not implement this, this must be prescribed by regulation. “

Warning of scarce intensive care beds

According to Lauterbach, extending the lockdown until April 18, as stipulated in the draft, is “necessary without ifs and buts”. Otherwise the death rate would double. Looking at the intensive care units and the third wave, he said: “We are more or less full before it starts.” This should also be reflected in the number of deaths: “Every second person dies who has to be ventilated, including the younger ones. “

The German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine also warned against a renewed scarcity of intensive care beds. According to their data, with more than 3000 occupied beds, the load is currently as high as at the peak times of the first wave in spring 2020.