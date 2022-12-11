And qualified French national team After defeating England with two goals to one, while the “Atlas Lions” secured the pass to the Golden Square after beating Portugal with a clean goal.

Benzema said, in a post he posted on his various social accounts, today, Sunday: “Come on, guys.. you are separated by two matches (for the title), we are close.. we are all behind you.. come on.”

Benzema was excluded from the French national team camp, before the start of the World Cup due to injury, which was a shock to the French, who relied a lot on the services of the Spanish Real Madrid star.

In Wednesday’s meeting, Kylian Mbappe’s comrades seek to continue their career in the World Cup in Qatar and repeat the achievement of the World Cup in Russia. As for the “Atlas Lions”, they will continue writing history, after they became the first Arab and African team to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup.