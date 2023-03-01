Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Thousands of people took to the streets again on Friday for the climate strike. In the run-up, Luisa Neubauer accused the federal government of blocking climate protection.

Munich/Berlin – For Friday (March 3rd), the climate protectors from Fridays for Future are calling for the 13th global climate strike. Under the motto “Tomorrow is too late”, the environmentalists take to the streets. The climate activist Luisa Neubauer accuses the federal government of blocking climate protection. She sees parallels to her predecessor, the grand coalition. Above all, Neubauer criticized Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP), who is promoting road expansion and threatening the consequences of global warming.

Before climate strike 2023: Luisa Neubauer criticizes Transport Minister Volker Wissing

In the fight against global warming, the SPD, Greens and FDP are in danger of missing the crucial point of political concession, away from the crises, she told the German Press Agency in Berlin. According to Neubauer, there were “worrying parallels” with the grand coalition of the Union and the SPD. The Ministry of Transport in particular is a thorn in the side of the climate protector. “Transport Minister Volker Wissing is boycotting scientific findings and is thus jeopardizing compliance with the overall climate targets,” said Neubauer before the climate strike on March 3, 2023.

Fridays for Future activist Luisa Neubauer holds a placard that reads “No new Autobahns”. © Carsten Koall/dpa

The FDP politician is criticized, among other things, because he aggressively promotes the rapid expansion and construction of motorways. Fridays for Future and other environmental organizations are calling for all highway projects in Germany to be stopped. According to estimates by the organization Agora Energiewende, the climate-damaging greenhouse gases in transport have risen to 150 million tons of CO2 in 2022 – eleven million tons more than permitted under the Climate Protection Act. In the meantime, 48.2 million cars have been registered in Germany – of which only 0.6 percent are purely electric cars.

Across Germany, Fridays for Future is planning more than 230 campaigns, in a good 40 cities together with Verdi. The union called for warning strikes that day. Numerous cities in Bavaria are also affected.

Neubauer warns of the consequences of climate change: Germany is already 1.6 degrees warmer

Neubauer criticized that the federal government could not find an appropriate answer to the climate crisis. “While the winter drought is sending serious warning signals to our neighbors Italy and France and the population is suffering from severe restrictions such as rationing of private water consumption, oil and gas heating systems continue to be installed in Germany, and in many federal states not a single wind turbine has been installed this year approved,” said Neubauer. All of this is not a diversion, but “a dangerous way to continue”.

A core demand on politicians is to stop the financing of all oil and gas projects worldwide in order to avert the impending climate catastrophe and to meet the 1.5 degree target. What is meant is the goal agreed at the 2015 UN climate conference in Paris to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times. The earth has already warmed up by around 1.1 degrees, in Germany even by 1.6 degrees. Depending on the region, the fatal consequences are more frequent and more violent storms, droughts, floods and heat waves.

For Germany, Fridays for Future demands, among other things, a coal phase-out by 2030, 100 percent renewable energy supply by 2035 and the immediate end of subsidies for fossil fuels and an expansion freeze for motorways. (vk/dpa)