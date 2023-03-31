The French street is awaiting a decisive judicial decision from the Constitutional Council regarding the law, while the Council announced that it will say its final word on the retirement law on April 14, as it is now studying 3 appeals submitted against the law by the opposition coalition.

The French Syndicate (CGT) told Agence France-Presse that about 450,000 people demonstrated in Paris, on Tuesday, on the tenth day of mobilization against the retirement law.

The crisis of the law approved by the government is as follows:

It stipulates raising the retirement age from 62 years to 64 years.

The workers reject it, claiming that it deprives them of labor gains and forces them to work more.

The government responds that the budget can no longer bear the cost and benefits of retirement at the age of 62, especially with the increase in the number of people entering the stage of aging and the number of young employees, and that “the French need to work more,” in the words of French President Emmanuel Macron.

out of control

In the words of the French politician Murad Al-Hattab, in his comment to “Sky News Arabia”, the crisis between the government and the trade unions has reached a “political impasse” as a result of:

The president announced, on Wednesday, his insistence on implementing the law, despite the escalation of the protest movement in the street, which reached its climax last Tuesday.

An increase in violence between protesters and the police, which heralds an escalation that may be “out of control”.

A solution to the crisis is not expected soon if the government does not reverse its decisions in order to calm the angry street and contain potential waves of escalation.

The Ministry of the Interior fears “the burning of France”

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had previously warned, on Monday, of “very real risks” of further violence in the capital and beyond, saying during a press conference bluntly: “Far-left groups want to ‘burn France’, some of which have come from abroad.

Opinion polls showed that the demonstrations in the street tended to a state of anger and extreme violence, on Tuesday, in response to what protesters consider “violence” by the police.

On the tenth day of the demonstrations, clashes took place between the police and hundreds of protesters. Government spokesman Olivier Veran commented that “the demonstrations should not turn into violence,” calling on political parties and forces to condemn the violence.

For his part, Laurent Berger, head of the largest trade union in France, the “French Democratic Federation of Labor”, suggested resorting to mediation to resolve the dispute, but the government refused mediation.

Postponement or negotiation

Political analyst Joan Souz, a member of the French Syndicate of Journalists known as “SNJ”, expects that the escalation of protests and the expansion of strikes will force the government to postpone the implementation of the law until after this year, or that the government may enter into discussions with trade unions soon.

Suz holds Macron responsible for the escalation, pointing out the escalation of the wave of anger in various cities of the country, most notably Paris and Marseille.

He describes the demonstrations in the country as “violent, and they are constantly increasing,” and the number of participants is increasing, as is the number of institutions whose employees stop working.