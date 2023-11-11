Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 11/11/2023 – 15:00

This Saturday, the 11th, retailers launch another year-end sales campaign. The so-called ‘Chinese Singles’ Day’ also promises offers in Brazil, with discounts of up to 80% on brands such as Shein, Aliexpress, Shopee, among others.

+ AliExpress promises deliveries in 10 days and items priced at R$11.11 before Black Friday; check out

As advanced by This is Moneythe Chinese AliExpress will focus on deliveries in 10 days and items priced at R$ 11.11 from the 1st. The Chinese giant promises R$10 million in discounts, free shipping and fast delivery in 10 days on selected products. There is also an additional 20% discount in the Choice category, a premium e-commerce shopping service that offers a curation of products with the best value for money on the platform.

A Shein also joins the list of sellers with offers for November 11th. The promotions and special purchasing conditions start from 11/11, with 80% discount on the website and app and extend, with progressive discounts, over two weeks, reaching up to 90% on the 24th and 25th of November . In addition, Shein will also offer 48 hours of free shipping, from the turn of the 22nd to the 23rd until midnight on 11/24.

Already in Shopee, customers can prepare for another monthly campaign, but with even greater discounts in November. It is possible to redeem coupons in the app in advance, valid between midnight and 2am this Saturday. Coupons are released from 8pm until 11pm this Friday, the 10th. Free shipping on purchases over R$10 is also included in the retailer’s campaign.

On the website of Dafiti It is now possible to get a 30% off coupon and use it on an incredible selection of products from various brands, such as Mango, Calvin Klein, Vans and Converse. Until the end of the week, we will also have clothes, footwear and accessories from various national and international labels, including Adidas, Santa Lolla and Colcci, with discounts of up to 70% and women’s and men’s items costing a maximum of R$79. Here are some tips:

As a pre-Black Friday campaign, the Free market will promote new discount coupon activations. This time, the company will campaign with Flamengo, in the game against Fluminense, this Saturday, 11th. The red and black players will enter the field with shirts

personalized, where the names written on the uniforms of players Pedro, Erick, Gerson and Everton Cebolinha will be valid as discount coupons.

During the two games valid for the Brazilian Championship, the public will be able to apply discount coupons when completing purchases via the Mercado Livre website and/or app. They will have the same mechanics and will be eligible for products from the entire site, with a R$10 discount on purchases starting at R$99.

The specialist in Personal Finance at the PUC Rio Business School, Graziela Fortunato, explains that the time is good to not deal so much with the big competition. “On Black Friday, all retailers and online companies also offer promotions, so everything is very concentrated on the period around November 24th. If you generate a previous campaign, this dilutes it, that is, not everyone will do the pre-run”, she assesses.