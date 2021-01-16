W.A few days before the inauguration of the future President of America Joe Biden, an armed suspect was arrested in the capital Washington. The man from the state of Virginia drove to a police checkpoint not far from the Capitol on Friday evening, according to a police report that is available to the German Press Agency.

Accordingly, he had a loaded pistol and 500 rounds of ammunition with him. The police also seized shotgun ammunition. The arrest was made, among other things, because neither the firearm nor the ammunition was registered. The news channel CNN reported that the man had produced a fake access authorization for the swearing-in ceremony this Wednesday.

Maximum security

After the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the elected President Donald Trump on January 6, with several fatalities, there is great concern about further acts of violence surrounding Biden’s swearing-in In the center of the capital, where the White House and the Capitol are located, as well as a large open space with various landmarks, drastic security measures have been taken. Metal fences and concrete barricades were erected next to police checkpoints. Thousands of members of the National Guard – part of the Army Reserve – were deployed to protect the Congress seat.



The Washington Capitol is cordoned off by metal fences and concrete barricades.

The inauguration on the west side of the Capitol is an event with maximum security, even under normal circumstances. This year, in view of the recent riots, this is particularly true – even if the ceremony takes place without the usual mass audience due to the corona pandemic. At the inauguration, the Secret Service responsible for protecting the President is in charge of the security measures.