Buying studios is not new

Just when you think you buy Bethesda by Xbox It was something new, we must remind you that it is an activity that has been going on for several years, we can even say that it goes back to its origins and at the time it began with Square and with Midway, the study by Mortal Kombat.

All this comes up due to the fact that November 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Xbox original and those involved in the project recalled how hard it was to create the brand from the moment Microsoft decided to enter fully into the subject of video games.

Bob mcbreen, in charge of business development, said in a recent interview that Microsoft tried to buy Square in early November 1999. ‘We had one of those great dinners with its CEO and Steve Ballmer‘McBreen stated.

‘The next day, we were sitting in their boardroom and they said, ‘Our banker would like to make a statement‘. And basically, said the banker, ‘Square can’t go through with this deal because the price is too low‘. We packed up, went home, and that was the end of Square. ‘

It is worth emphasizing that at least Xbox he tried and that maybe the price for the Japanese company was low, especially since they were dragging the hits of the last three Final fantasy.

Xbox almost got Midway

Nintendo, EA and Square they had already said no to Microsoft to join the Xbox project, however, that does not mean that there was no more company in the sights of the North American giant.

‘We were talking to Midway to acquire them‘said Kevin Bachus, Xbox Director of Third Party Relations. ‘They took their desire to be acquired very seriously, but we couldn’t figure out how to make it work because we would immediately take them out of the PlayStation business, and we didn’t need their sales and marketing group, so it left us without much value.‘.

While Xbox could not get studies like Midway or Square, Tecmo and Konami They were immediately supported and got on the Microsoft console boat. To that we must add that the best society they had was that of Bungie, who left the successful Halo which, to date, continues to deliver very good sales numbers.

