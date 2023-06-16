The African delegation, headed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, is visiting Ukraine and Russia for peace talks with the presidents of the two countries.

The “peace mission” also includes Senegalese President Macky Sall, leaders from Zambia and Comoros, and the Egyptian prime minister.

embarrassing situation

According to media reports, the Polish authorities prevented the South African President’s guard and the journalists accompanying the delegation from leaving the plane, which took them to Warsaw.

The plane arrived in Poland on Thursday evening, where the delegation was later to take a train to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, to catch up with the official delegation, which is scheduled to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky, later in the day.

The Russian news agency “Novosti” said that the delegation had to spend a night on board the plane that took them to Warsaw, where a crew member bought them food, while the head of the security service in President Ramaphosa’s office accused the Polish government of trying to disrupt the African peace initiative.

Today, Friday, after a long wait, the African delegation received permission to enter Poland.

peace mission proposals

A draft framework document seen by Reuters said the peace mission may propose a series of “confidence-building measures” during initial efforts to mediate a halt to the conflict.

The framework document states that the mission’s goal is to “promote the importance of peace and encourage the parties to agree to a negotiation process led by diplomacy.”

The document also stated that these measures may include the withdrawal of Russian forces, the removal of tactical nuclear weapons from Belarus, the suspension of the implementation of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin, and the easing of sanctions.

The document stated that an agreement to stop hostilities might follow, to be accompanied by negotiations between Russia and the West.