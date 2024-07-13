“In a joint IDF-Shin Bet activity based on accurate intelligence, the IDF Southern Command and the IAF carried out a strike in an area where two senior Hamas terrorists and other terrorists were hiding among civilians,” the military said in a statement. “The site of the strike was an open area surrounded by trees and several buildings and roofs.”

The army published a photo of the compound that it said the targeted Hamas leaders were inside, showing a clear difference in the shape of the targeted place before and after the attack.

The Israeli army announced that it had targeted the leader of the military wing of Hamas, Mohammed Deif, in an air strike on the Al-Mawasi area near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli media also reported that Rafeh Salama, the commander of Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade, was among the targets of the Israeli strike alongside Al-Daif.

More than 70 Palestinians were killed and about 300 injured on Saturday in several successive Israeli raids on the Al-Mawasi area.