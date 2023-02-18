Before & After | Tile paint is a cheap miracle substance that makes the bathroom almost like new – The pictures reveal the change

The before and after pictures show how tile paint can change the look of a bathroom. However, you should be careful with the substance, the expert reminds.

A quick one and an even cheaper way to enhancement. That’s what you could call tile paint, with which many people have made the surfaces of their homes shine like new, almost as if after a thorough renovation.

However, tile painting, which sounds convenient, has its own pitfalls. So what should a tile painter take into account? Does the miracle substance fall off after the first wash, or can it last for years without wearing off?