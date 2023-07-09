Before & After | Tiina Rouhiainen bought a 1970s townhouse triangle whose windows could barely be seen through – The pictures show what kind of transformation a surface renovation can bring about

Tiina Rouhiainen found an affordable triangle in Kirkkonummi. Even at the time of purchase, he knew that he would make it completely new.

In the Before & After story series, HS presents homes before and after renovation or decoration. In this story, Tiina Rouhiainen, who lives in Kirkkonummi, presents her terraced home from the 1970s, which is unrecognizable after the surface renovation.

Housing was so dirty that it was good to be able to get out of the windows.

It was like that Tiina Rouhiainen current home when he visited it on screen a year and a half ago.

Despite the confused first impression, Rouhiainen did not turn on his heel. He knew this was what he wanted.