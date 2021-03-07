No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Before & After Soile Käkönen covered the walls of the former Finnish Prime Minister’s toilet with tile paint – The pictures show how the space became like a new one

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
March 7, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In HS’s new Before & After series of stories, we present homes before and after renovation or interior design. This time, Soile Käkönen from Helsinki shows how big a change the painting of toilet wall tiles can bring.

For subscribers

This is what the toilet looked like before the renovation.­Picture: Soile Käkönen

Oona Laine HS

2:00

“Everything a person takes time to watch from year to year, ”shakes Soile Käkönen and then laugh.

Käkönen lives in an Art Nouveau apartment building built in 1912 in Helsinki. When he moved into the apartment 12 years ago, the previous owners had renovated it almost from floor to ceiling.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.