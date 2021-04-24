Before & After Katriina Roiha completely renovated her home with a mini-budget – the pictures show what kind of change was made for 1800 euros

In HS’s new Before & After series of stories, we present homes before and after renovation or interior design. The transformation of the Karelian dwelling shows how a thorough renovation can be done in less than a couple of tons.
For subscribers
Oona Laine HS
7:00
One or two a year ago Katriina Roiha marched to the bank during the May Day. It was a dream to buy a first home, and Roiha had a suitable destination in Karelia in mind.
More specifically, a low-cost one-room apartment built in 1974 with original plastic surfaces and dates.
Topics related to the article
.
#Katriina #Roiha #completely #renovated #home #minibudget #pictures #show #kind #change #euros
Leave a Reply