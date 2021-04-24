Before & After Katriina Roiha completely renovated her home with a mini-budget – the pictures show what kind of change was made for 1800 euros

In HS’s new Before & After series of stories, we present homes before and after renovation or interior design. The transformation of the Karelian dwelling shows how a thorough renovation can be done in less than a couple of tons.

For subscribers

Katriina Roiha decided at the time of purchase to renovate her new apartment. This is what the kitchen looked like before the renovation.­

Oona Laine HS

7:00

One or two a year ago Katriina Roiha marched to the bank during the May Day. It was a dream to buy a first home, and Roiha had a suitable destination in Karelia in mind.

More specifically, a low-cost one-room apartment built in 1974 with original plastic surfaces and dates.