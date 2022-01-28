Before & After In this way, the floor plan of the apartment can be changed completely – the pictures before and after show how three more rooms were created in the home of the Helsinki family.

In the Before & After story series, HS presents homes before and after renovation or interior design. In this story, Inari Listo from Helsinki talks about what it was like to turn a spacious apartment house into a home suitable for a family with children. At least it wasn’t easy.

Transformationif any, is familiar to Helsinki residents To Inari Listo and his family. Finding a suitable home has been a long way off.

In a short time, the address of his address has changed numerous times.

Originally, they lived in a loft apartment on Merimiehenkatu in Punavuori, Helsinki. It was renovated from floor to ceiling, and Listo-Peltolat was transformed from a statute office into a residential apartment. However, as the family grew, more space was sorely needed.