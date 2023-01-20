The fiscal year of Nintendo ends March 23, last year they forecast selling about 21 million units of switches, his last console. However, they had to reduce the number to 19 million. However, it seems that things change and Nintendo began to move to obtain more parts from its suppliers.

However, it seems that the Nintendo Switch market could be affected mainly by the lack of consoles in certain places, rather than the lack of demand. This is what could really unbalance the supply and production of the units.

However, the fact that this fiscal year the sale of consoles is expanded indicates several important things, for example that, we will not have a new Nintendo console for at least 1 year. Since even the special editions of the units continue to come out.

Plus, some of the most popular titles —The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming in May 2023—who have high expectations, too they maintain the consumption of Nintendo Switch.

Another remarkable issue regarding the sale of consoles is that if the company manages to sell 19 million units by the end of the fiscal year and extends its production window for the following fiscal year, would be close to selling 150 million.

This is a remarkable fact because it would impose a new brand as a console, remembering that its own installment of Nintendo DS sold 154 million.

How much does a Nintendo Switch cost?

Of course, it depends on the department store and the season in which you look for it, but its most popular price is around 7,500 MXN.

