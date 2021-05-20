Before a possible summit with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin made strong statements today, Thursday, against the backdrop of continuing tensions with the West.

Putin promised that he would strike those he called “those attacking Russia.”

“Everyone wants to nibble or snatch something from us,” Putin said, during a meeting with national organizations. “But they must know that those who will try to do this, we will break their teeth so that they are no longer able to nibble.”

“Even after losing a third of its capabilities (with the fall of the Soviet Union), Russia is still too big for some. In fact, the capacity is enormous and its territory remains the largest in the world,” he added, according to the images broadcast on television.

He did not clarify which countries he intended his statements.

He again praised the latest weapons developed by Russia, such as the “Avangard” supersonic missiles, which are described as being capable of bypassing any anti-missile defense system.

Putin used to use such phrases to praise his country.

There are multiple differences between Russia and the West over Ukraine and Syria and accusations of electoral interference, espionage and cyber attacks attributed to Moscow.

But Moscow welcomed, today, Thursday, “positive signs” in Russian-American relations after Washington abandoned some sanctions against the strategic “Nord Stream 2” pipeline and the “constructive” meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Anthony Blinken, yesterday in the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik.