Highlights: Many big cities of the country, including the capital Delhi, are targeted by terrorists

This time Myanmar based Rohingya group attack

Pakistan’s Terror Group and Khalistani Group combine to plot attack

The capital Delhi is alert for every danger before 26 January

new Delhi

Many big cities of the country, including the capital Delhi, are on the target of terrorists. Intelligence agencies have sent alerts to the Police and Intelligence Bureau of those states including Delhi as a precautionary measure. This time, the Myanmar based Rohingya group is in the attack. On the other hand, an attack is being planned with the alliance of Pakistan’s Terror Group and Khalistani Group. Such inputs have been received that this terrorist organization can use a woman in the attack. Even intelligence agencies have come to know about the transactions of some such terrorist organizations, whose links are with Zakir Naik. This transaction has taken place as a hawala dealer.

Apart from Delhi, these places can also be targeted

Apart from Delhi NCR, one can attack Ayodhya, Bodh Gaya, Mumbai or any major religious place. On the other hand, there have been many shocking revelations from gangster Beggarwal, who was brought from Dubai. The impact of the action of security agencies will be seen in the coming days.

Attack can also be done through lone wolf attack

According to intelligence agencies, it can also be attacked through a lone wolf attack. This attack in Delhi can be done like the terrorist attacks in Germany, France and Austria last year. It is learned that this conspiracy is being carried out with the terrorist organization Islamic State Global Terrorist Groups (GTGs).

There is also danger of preparations on 26 January

Sources in the intelligence agencies said that these attacks can be carried out in religious places, internal security facilities, public places and other places. These include Delhi airport, railway station, metro station, bus stand, temple-mosque-church and gurdwaras inside or outside, crowded markets, malls or places where the parade is being organized. A terrorist attack can be carried out. In such a situation, the preparations on 26 January are also considered to be a threat.

Police made strong security preparations

For the past one month, the Delhi Police, which has been arranging day and night arrangements in the border peasant movement, is engaged in high security arrangements for Republic Day. There are double challenges regarding security. In view of this, 100 additional paramilitary force companies are being provided to the Delhi Police for support this time. Those coming to sensitive areas have a keen eye. Door-to-door checking also continues.

Nearly 90 percent of the work from verification to hotel, guest house to proper checking has been completed. The Delhi Police is going to have a coordination meeting with the contiguous states next week. At the same time, the officials associated with intelligence agencies have such inputs that till next week, the peasant movement is likely to end with peace. All farmers will leave for their homes.

Policemen disguised and deployed

Delhi Police officer says that high level security preparations are going on for Republic Day. To avoid any disturbances, full preparation is required keeping in mind all possible dangers. In front of us, the focus is on peacefully securing the Republic Day. Because most of the police force is arranging the farmer movement on the border for the last one month. Investigation is also being affected due to less police station staff. The DCPs of all the districts have been asked to review the security check in their respective districts.

Policemen dressed in plain clothes are being monitored to protect all the religious places, big markets, metros, large hospitals, railway stations and bus stations, including the more crowded places. The suspects have been asked to keep a close watch, especially at the beat level. Delhi Police has appealed to the common people to immediately inform the local police about the suspicious person or goods.