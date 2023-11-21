The 2023 MotoGP season will conclude on Saturday and Sunday in Valencia. Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are still in contention for the world titleseparated in the rankings by 21 points in favor of the Italian. The finale of this championship will be special, because it is the first time that the Sprint races and hypothetically Bagnaia could be crowned champion even before Sunday’s grand final. Since MotoGP has existed, however, the title has already been awarded on five other occasions at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia. Indeed, it would be six, but in 2020, when Mir won, the Spanish event did not represent the final stage of the championship. Five unforgettable races, therefore, which marked the history of the top class and which we want to retrace here.

2006, Rossi vs Hayden

The 2006 race comes at the end of a very balanced season full of twists and turns. The contenders are the American Nicky Haydenon Honda, e Valentino Rossi, with Yamaha. The Doctor – fresh from winning five consecutive titles – presents himself for the decisive appointment with eight points ahead. Thanks to Dani Pedrosa, Hayden’s pit mate on Honda, who had unexpectedly knocked out the American two weeks earlier in Portugal. Rossi starts from pole and everything seems set for yet another triumph for the #46; instead everything goes wrong. The champion from Tavullia gets off to a bad start and finds himself struggling, while Hayden immediately manages to get himself onto the podium. Then the imponderable becomes reality: Rossi, in an attempt to recover, makes a mistake and falls. He gets back on the saddle, but will only finish the race 13th. At that point, the Kentucky Kid only needed a third place, behind the legendary Ducati double scored by Troy Bayliss and Loris Capirossi, to become champion with just five points ahead. For years there will be talk of a faulty ‘rubber’ suffered by Rossi, but no concrete evidence in this regard has ever emerged.

2013, Marquez vs Lorenzo

In the Valencian arena the challenge this time is entirely Iberian: the rookie of the wonders of Honda, Marc Marquezchallenges Yamaha’s Jorge Lorenzo, chasing the third top class title, the second in a row. For Martillo the dream of a three-peat world championship now seemed to have vanished, but the sensational disqualification suffered by Marquez in Australia, at Phillip Island, reopens the games. Lorenzo arrives at the final round on the back of two consecutive victories, but to become champion he must also win in Valencia and hope that Marquez does not do better than fifth. In the era of the ‘fantastic 4’, the task is very difficult. Lorenzo tries them all, voluntarily slowing down the pace in the first few laps to try to annoy the #93, but Pedrosa helps the young rookie and no one from the back manages to enter the battle for the podium. Then #99 breaks through and goes on the run. He wins the race, Marquez his first championship in the premier class.

2015, Rossi vs Lorenzo

Probablythe most controversial ending of all time: Rossi arrives at the final round with five points to defend against his teammate. However, the Italian must start last as a result of the penalty imposed on him by the commissioners after contact had with Marc Marquez in the previous Sepang race. The relationship between Valentino and ‘Cabroncito’ is at its lowest level after the accusations made by Rossi, who accuses Marquez of deliberately making him lose the championship by helping Lorenzo in a perverse team game between riders from different manufacturers. The lead-up to the race is a hell of controversy and running is no less so. Rossi recovers from last to fourth, but it’s not enough. Marquez escorts Lorenzo throughout the GP, without ever attacking him, and even starts dueling with Pedrosa, his teammate, who recovers ground on the leading pair in the final laps. On the finish line Jorge precedes the two Hondas and is champion for the fifth time in his career. Rossi’s ‘tenth’ instead fades in the most cruel and polemical way possible, establishing an irreparable rift between him and Marquez, who until a year earlier was considered his true sporting heir.

2017, Marquez vs Dovizioso

Two years later in Valencia it was Spain-Italy again. This time, however, the challenge is not entirely internal to Yamaha, but between Honda And Ducati. Marquez chases the fourth title in five yearsbut it’s also at play Andrea Dovizioso, author of his best season of his career with the red Borgo Panigale, crowned by six splendid victories. The last one, in Malaysia, allows him to still reach the final round with a chance. However, the gap is 21 points. ‘Dovi’ only needs victory, hoping for a zero from Marquez. In the race the #93 turns here one of his greatest saves, when with his elbow he manages to pull up a motorbike that had already gone off on a tangent after an overly aggressive overtaking attempt against Johann Zarco. Dovizioso, who in that race was already struggling to keep up with the pace of the leaders, crashed a few moments later, thus raising the white flag. The Marquez’s dominance it would continue for a long time.

2022, Bagnaia vs Quartararo

Let’s get to last year. With Honda in crisis the challenge is entirely between Ducati and Yamaha. Pecco Bagnaia has made a legendary comebackrecovering 91 points at the halfway point and making perfect use of an increasingly competitive Desmosedici and a Yamaha that instead lost the main road at the halfway point of the season. We reach the grand final with Quartararo at -24. To win the title, Pecco just needs to reach the finish line and that’s exactly what happens, despite a difficult weekend. The two rivals also came close to each other in the first laps, with a contact that ruins Bagnaia’s bike but at the same time slows down the Diablo in his chase towards the top positions. At the end of the race the Frenchman was fourth, while Bagnaia was ninth. This is enough for the Chivassese to celebrate his first career title in MotoGPthe first by an Italian driver since 2009. The memories of that day will be fundamental for him this weekend.