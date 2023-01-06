Befana 2023, supermarkets and shops open or closed on January 6 (Epiphany)

Are the supermarkets and shops open today, January 6, 2023, the day of the Epiphany? Epiphany is the holiday that concludes the long Christmas period. A day of celebration, therefore, for which many do not work. But are the shops and supermarkets open or closed today? A Christian solemnity that makes January 6 a public holiday. So many people are at home. Let’s start by saying that many shops and supermarkets will be open regularly for the Epiphany, as well as shopping centers.

Indeed, since yesterday, January 5, the 2023 winter sales have begun throughout Italy. For many shopkeepers, it is therefore a great opportunity to do business and start off with a bang for these sales. In fact, many people, being a public holiday, will take the opportunity to storm shops, shopping centers and shopping streets in search of some bargains at a good price. That’s why many shops today are regularly open on Epiphany day.

Let’s take a closer look at the opening hours and the shops open today, January 6, 2023 in Italy, especially in large cities such as Rome and Milan. In general, we advise you to check directly if your trusted store is open, through the official website or social channels. Often, especially for supermarkets, notices and signs are issued directly at the store entrance. As for the villages and shopping centers:

Barberino Designer Outlet 9-20

Castel Guelfo The Style Outlets 10-20.30

Castel Romano Designer Outlet 9-20

Città Sant’Angelo Village Outlet 10am-9pm

Fidenza Village 9-20

Franciacorta Village 9-20

La Reggia Designer Outlet 10-21

Mantua Village 9-20

Mondovicino Outlet Village 10-20

Noventa di Piave Designer Outlet 9-21

Palmanova Village 10-20

Puglia Village 10am-9pm

Milan airport 9-21

Serravalle Designer Outlet 9-20

The Mall Florence 10am-7pm

The Mall San Remo 10am-7pm

Turin Outlet Village 10-20

Valdichiana Village 10am-8pm

Valmontone Outlet 10-21

Sardinia Outlet 10-21

Sicily Outlet Village: 10am-9pm

As you can see, all the main outlets, malls and shopping centers will be open on 6 January 2023, for the Epiphany, with extended hours until 8 or 9 pm. Some centers are even offering, again to try to intercept people looking for purchases with discounts, white nights, sales. Supermarkets will also be open as normal. In fact, many people usually celebrate this last holiday of the Christmas period with a last table together.

Regular openings on 6 January 2023 also for IKEA, Leroy Merlin and Decathlon, which at most will apply special hours (often holidays) but will generally remain open, just as the MediaWorld and Unieuro stores will be open on Epiphany (while Euronics, Trony, Expert and Comet, which have another format, might miss a lap here and there).

Epiphany 2023: meaning and why it is celebrated

We’ve seen shops and supermarkets open or closed on January 6, 2023, Epiphany day, but what are we celebrating today, Epiphany, and why? Epiphany is a Christian religious holiday, which celebrates the day in which God revealed to men the birth of his Son, a revelation that was made to the Magi who were called from afar to Bethlehem after seeing the rising star announced by the Old Testament. The term Epiphany comes from the ancient Greek epiphaneia which means “manifestation, revelation, apparition”.

The celebration of the feast is also very ancient and it seems that traces of these celebrations can be found since the 2nd century AD. At first, however, people celebrated the baptism of Jesus on January 6. The sect of the Gnostics believed that during the baptism Christ was incarnated and not before.

Later, around the fourth century, the Church managed to purge the feast of these Gnostic beliefs and include it in the religious celebrations of the Christian West. Epiphany day is therefore still celebrated today as it is linked to Christian rites and religious traditions, which see the manifestation of the Son of God to all peoples. The adoration of Jesus by the Magi, coming from distant countries (the popular Christian tradition would like them each to come from a different continent and with the name of Melchior, Baldassarre and Gaspar), in fact represents the manifestation of the Child Jesus as God all peoples (not only to the Jews) and therefore to all humanity.