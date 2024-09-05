This week we finally expect the long-awaited film known as Beetlejuice Bleetejuicea film that will see the return of legendary actors such as Michael Keaton and also Winona Ryderin addition to having new faces like the popular Jenna Ortega. For such emotional reasons, in Mexico A new collectible will be coming out that fans won’t want to miss. This one can be purchased by fans who have been waiting for the highly-requested sequel.

This is an exclusive glass that includes a lid with a 3D bobble head figure of the iconic character, decorated with his characteristic black and white striped suit, designed to delight movie lovers and fans of the character.

Antonio Arellano, one of the distributors, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, highlighting that the goal was to capture the essence of the character that has transcended generations. He commented the following: “We know that Beetlejuice “It’s an iconic character, and we’re confident that fans and collectors will enjoy this design as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

The exclusive pre-sale for members of the Cinepolis Club will begin the September 4th, while general sales will open on September 5th. This collectible promises to be a must-have item for fans of Tim Burton, Beetlejuice and cinema in general.

Remember that the film will be released on September 5th in all theaters.

Via: Cinepolis

Author’s note: I’m afraid it won’t do justice to the original. At the end of the day, you’ll have to go and see for yourself.